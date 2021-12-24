ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Don’t wait until after the holidays to seek treatment for substance abuse

By Guest Contributor
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 2 days ago

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LEIot_0dVGUb8400

By Bea*

I was a mother and a wife with a career where I made six figures. My life probably looked charmed from the outside, but I was hiding a painful secret. I was addicted to opioids.

That years-long addiction eventually prompted me to check into rehab for substance use treatment. It happened the day after Thanksgiving last year. I did not want to leave my family in the middle of the holidays, but I knew I could not wait any longer. I became so desperate for a high that I was considering heroin and knew I was at a breaking point.

I became addicted to opioids in my early 40s. My father had been prescribed Percocet after suffering paralysis from a stroke, but he did not want to take his pills. I began taking them and quickly became dependent on them.

I started calling my father’s doctor to get more prescriptions and eventually began doctor shopping. The pills made me feel superhuman — like I could do anything and everything. I believed that I could stop taking them at any time, but that was not the case. I would stop for several days only to crash and start the whole cycle again.

When I finally realized that I was fighting addiction and needed help, I essentially staged my own intervention. I came clean with my family, who had no idea what was going on. They were shocked because I hid it so well. A friend helped me get into rehab, where I went through detox, withdrawal, and spent a lot of time in intensive therapy sessions. It was one of the most challenging times in my life, but it was worth it. I got clean and just marked a year of recovery.

Now that I’ve marked this monumental milestone, I want to pay it forward and share the critical lessons that I’ve learned.

First and foremost, you don’t have to suffer in silence; tell your loved ones if you are battling addiction or mental health struggles. They will want to do whatever they can to get the help you need. Additionally, do not wait to seek treatment. It can be tempting to put it off until the new year, but you are putting yourself at greater risk.

The holidays are a time of celebration, but they can also be a time of great sadness. The stress of planning gatherings for family and friends, shopping for gifts, and other pressures can take a toll. Many people suffer from loneliness during the holidays because they don’t have family or friends to celebrate with. When you couple all of these challenges with the fact that we are heading into our second Christmas during a global pandemic, things can feel even bleaker.

In fact, there have been plenty of studies showing the heavy mental toll the pandemic has taken. That includes nearly one in five Americans turning to “heavy drinking” to cope with the stress.

A CDC survey also found increased anxiety and depression symptoms, trauma and stressor-related disorder symptoms, and suicidal ideation. Additionally, 13.3 percent of American adults have started or increased their use of substances during the pandemic.

When I came home from rehab, it was right before Christmas Eve. While I was thrilled to be home again with my family, that did not mean it was easy to navigate my new normal during what is supposed to be a celebratory time. Thankfully, I could join Narcotics Anonymous meetings at any time over Zoom and reach out to my network for support.

Although my journey has been difficult, I have never regretted my decision to get professional help. So if you are suffering from addiction or mental health struggles, do not delay. Seek treatment as soon as you can. Waiting until the new year could be a dangerous choice.

*Bea is a woman marking one year of recovery. She has opted not to share her last name for publication. This piece first ran in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, which, like the Florida Phoenix, is affiliated with the nonprofit States Newsroom.

The post Don’t wait until after the holidays to seek treatment for substance abuse appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Ms. DeSantis on her diagnosis: ‘Something was telling me that something wasn’t right’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Since the announcement of her breast cancer diagnosis in early October, First Lady Casey DeSantis has been reserved about sharing details of her personal medical condition. But Tuesday, she told the story of how she learned of her diagnosis, shedding light on her experience and urging Floridians to get cancer screenings for early diagnosis. “I […] The post Ms. DeSantis on her diagnosis: ‘Something was telling me that something wasn’t right’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CANCER
Florida Phoenix

Feds approve teens for booster shots; DeSantis warns that boosters could be mandated

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Federal health officials on Thursday authorized a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers, ages 16 and 17, as a safety measure to combat variants such as the new omicron that is circulating across the nation. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the federal CDC has expanded the use of booster shots for […] The post Feds approve teens for booster shots; DeSantis warns that boosters could be mandated appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis expects rise in COVID cases by Jan. 1; won’t “indulge in any of the insanity” of shutdowns

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis anticipates more COVID-19 cases in Florida by Jan. 1. — part of a seasonal pattern — but won’t pursue the kinds of shutdowns that could happen elsewhere across the country, according to remarks at a Friday news conference in Ocala. In fact, COVID-19 cases are already rising, according to the federal Centers […] The post DeSantis expects rise in COVID cases by Jan. 1; won’t “indulge in any of the insanity” of shutdowns appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfirnews.com

On-line training program aims to address rural mental health, substance abuse

Many people who live in rural areas — like much of southwest Virginia — may face elevated mental health challenges created by the COVID pandemic. One effort to address those challenges, and substance abuse disorders that can result, is set for next month. It’s a mental health first aid training course: two days on line and free, and co-sponsored by Recover Virginia, where officials say even before COVID arrived, rural residents were already hit hard by mental health issues and related substance abuse. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
penncapital-star.com

‘It’s OK to not be OK,’: Wolf admin. highlights mental health, substance abuse resources for holiday season

The leaders of four Pennsylvania state agencies met virtually Wednesday to remind the Pennsylvanians who need them of mental health and substance abuse disorder resources available this holiday season. In a virtual briefing with reporters Wednesday, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith said that the holiday season...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

The importance of continued care to substance abuse recovery

According to the CDC, 13% of Americans have started, or increased, substance abuse as a way to cope with their emotions during the pandemic. In a time where drug overdoses are at epidemic levels, treatment centers are vital to the community. Vertava Health is a new treatment center in Central Ohio that focuses on the importance of the continuum of care.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substance Abuse#Opioids#Cdc#Thanksgiving
KRON4 News

San Francisco to acquire two properties to address mental health and substance abuse

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The city of San Francisco announced it will acquire two properties in the Tenderloin to help support individuals with mental health needs and provide drug addiction services. On Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved to acquire two adjacent properties on Geary Boulevard and Hyde Street that will expand […]
homenewshere.com

Wilmington Substance Abuse Coalition expands to deal with behavioral health

WILMINGTON — Recently, the Wilmington Substance Abuse Coalition (WSAC) was selected to receive grant funding from the Salem Five Charitable Donation Foundation. WSAC was started in 2012 by town employees looking to increase awareness and education surrounding substance abuse. Since its creation, WSAC has held numerous educational programs, as well as sparked tangible change as to how substance abuse is locally combatted.
WILMINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
oc-breeze.com

Legislators conduct oversight on substance abuse treatment industry

At an oversight hearing held by the Assembly Accountability and Administrative Review Committee, the Department of Health Care Services provided details on their processes for licensing and oversight of residential treatment facilities. As Chair of the Committee, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris questioned their history of enforcement and poised questions around the recent tragic deaths that have occurred in the Orange County community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
fiddleheadfocus.com

AMHC seeks public thoughts on substance use epidemic

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Aroostook Mental Health Services Inc. is asking community members to participate in a survey that will help the agency and its consortium update the 2020 Community Health Needs Assessment and Gap Analysis, which is focused on substance use in Aroostook County. The short survey will...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
psychologytoday.com

A New Way of Treating Anxiety, Depression, and Trauma

Neuroticism is a trait characterized by a tendency to experience frequent and intense negative affect, such as anxiety, sadness, or rage. Neuroticism may reflect a shared vulnerability for various emotional disorders, such as anxiety, depression, and trauma-related disorders. A new treatment for emotional disorders is called the “unified protocol for...
MENTAL HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

Psychologists Find Link Between Childhood Trauma and Borderline Personality Disorder

Borderline personality disorder, otherwise known as an emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD), is perhaps the most misunderstood mental illness. Initially, doctors named the disorder because patients exhibiting this condition bordered two different states: neurosis and psychosis. However, many specialists today choose to call it EUPD because it is outdated and controversial. A borderline personality disorder displays continuous instability in moods, self-image, and relationships. Depending on the severity, people who have this disorder may have trouble holding down jobs or maintaining relationships.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

7 Things to Celebrate in Addiction Treatment

Our collective mental health has been under siege for nearly two years. In no way does it downplay the difficulties to acknowledge some good news. People have died of overdoses at a record high rate during the pandemic. Global rates of depression and anxiety disorder are spiking. Demand for liver transplants is soaring in the U.S. because we’re drinking more heavily during Covid.
MENTAL HEALTH
WebMD

How Substance Abuse Affects Family Relationships

I'll speak generally here, because the lessons I've learned from my near 35 years of experience are mainly universal, and not necessarily from within the confines of my own family. Some have been observed through other close relationships in my personal life , which is to say, they aren't my stories to tell.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Psych Centra

Antisocial Personality Disorder Causes

Antisocial personality causes are complex, but may be associated with environmental factors as well as genetics. When you hear the words “antisocial personality disorder,” you might think of someone who is uncomfortable around others or someone who prefers to be alone. But this is not the case. Instead,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy