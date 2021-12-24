ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hallmark Care Homes appoints new Operations Director

By Lee Peart
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAward winning care provider, Hallmark Care Homes, has promoted Martin Murphy to the role of Operations Director. Martin joined the industry-leading care group in November 2020 as Regional Operations Manager, following a lengthy career in the healthcare industry. He has previously held roles in the...

