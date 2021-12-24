ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Sajid Javid issues Christmas message to health and social care staff

By Lee Peart
carehomeprofessional.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid has thanked health and social care staff for their efforts this Christmas and all-year round. Mr Javid’s message came as health and social care workers faced a renewed COVID threat from the Omicron variant. In a video message...

www.carehomeprofessional.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘No guarantees’: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas

Sajid Javid has refused to rule out introducing tougher Covid restrictions in England before Christmas, leading to demands for Boris Johnson to urgently address the public on the government’s strategy.Describing the Omicron situation as “fast-moving”, the health secretary stressed there were “no guarantees in this pandemic” and that the government was keeping measures under review.Scientists have urged ministers not to allow hospitalisations to “go through the roof” before action is taken, warning that delaying the introduction of stricter rules may cause greater harm to the economy.Labour leader Keir Starmer, who was given a briefing by England’s chief medical officer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nursing Times

‘Health and social care workers are right to be furious’

References to ‘The Christmas Party’ used to simply be about the festive coming together of work colleagues across the country, with a cliched image and often-messy consequences. This week, the phrase has taken on a much more toxic overtone and been linked almost exclusively with an event that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to outline Covid plans as rest of UK brings in new rules

Boris Johnson has been told to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy for England, as Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland have all announced new restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant.On Wednesday evening, Stormont ministers agreed a series of restrictions due to come into force on Boxing Day, including nightclubs having to close at 8pm, and guidance to limit contacts with different households.The Northern Ireland announcement follows similar measures set out in Wales earlier the same day, and in Scotland on Tuesday.But the Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Phone users to get Boxing Day coronavirus text urging adults to ‘get boosted’

The Government will send millions of text messages on Boxing Day urging people to get a coronavirus booster vaccine.The message, part of the Get Boosted Now campaign, is the latest attempt to reduce the impact of the Omicron variant sweeping the UK.More than 32 million booster and third doses have already been administered.The message will read: “Get boosted now.“Every adult needs a Covid-19 booster vaccine to protect against Omicron.“Get your Covid-19 vaccine or booster.“See NHS website for details.”It has never been as important to get protected with the booster, so whether it is in between turkey sandwiches or before the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Uk#Covid#Omicron#Nhs
BBC

Covid-19: No guarantees on new restrictions - Sajid Javid

The health secretary has refused to rule out further Covid restrictions for England, as the Omicron variant spreads around the country. A further 12,133 Omicron cases have been confirmed in the UK, although the true number is likely to be far higher. Asked about possible new measures to slow the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sajid Javid says he may not hug his mother as much over Christmas

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he would be cutting down on hugs from his mother if he visits her over Christmas as he urged caution due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.He told The Andrew Marr Show on BBC One: “If I’m going to see my mum, for example, who’s elderly, like most very old people, she’s more vulnerable than younger people.“You know, I will take a test and you know, I might, you know, just have not the usual amount of hugs I get from my mum.“You just take a little bit of caution. I think that’s a sensible response.”There...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Johnson urges booster jab take-up as new data suggests Omicron is milder

Boris Johnson has urged people to come forward to get a Covid booster jab, as the latest data suggests the Omicron variant of the virus may be milder than others.The Prime Minister used his Christmas message to tell people to get the “wonderful” gift of a booster jab as part of the “neighbourly” spirit of the season.On Thursday, the latest analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) suggested that Omicron is milder than past Covid variants such as Delta, with between 50% and 70% of people less likely to be admitted to hospital.But Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hundreds of people self-isolating share experiences of Christmas with Covid on social media

Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to isolate on Christmas Day due to the surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. According to the latest government data, more than 300,000 cases were reported in just the last three days - meaning many have had to cancel Christmas plans and are suddenly spending the festive period indoors and alone. Health secretary Sajid Javid recently shortened the coronavirus self-isolation period from 10 to seven days in the run-up to Christmas for people who have negative lateral flow test results on days six and seven.He said the change has been introduced...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

'Is Sajid Javid living on another planet?': Labour tears apart lateral flow testing shambles after Government RAN OUT of Covid swabs but Health Secretary insisted supply was available

Sajid Javid was today accused of living on another planet after insisting there was no shortage of lateral flow tests. Tens of thousands of Britons trying to get their hands on home testing kits were told none were available by the Government's own website. Many pharmacies, town halls, sports clubs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Omicron causing 200,000 new infections per day, Sajid Javid tells MPs

The NHS will need to exceed 840,000 booster jabs per day in a bid to fight Omicron, which is causing around 200,000 new infections per day, the Health Secretary has said. Sajid Javid told MPs that every adult across England could expect to be offered a “chance to get boosted by the end of this month” though he suggested not everyone would get a dose in December.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid in Wales: NHS and social care staff asked to take daily tests

Frontline NHS, social care, hospice and special school staff will be asked to take a lateral flow test (LFT)every day by the Welsh government. The stepping up of guidance on routine testing comes in response to the expected Omicron wave. Tests should be taken "in good time" before the start...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Parties probe could look at Johnson role in festive quiz, says Sajid Javid

A Whitehall investigation into potentially lockdown-breaking Christmas parties could examine Boris Johnson’s participation in a festive quiz, the Health Secretary has said.The Prime Minister is facing calls to respond to claims that he broke coronavirus rules, with Labour claiming he might have misled Parliament.Sajid Javid said it would be up to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to decide whether to include the quiz in his inquiry into parties reportedly held in the winter of 2020.The head of the Civil Service is already probing claims of a December Christmas party and November staff leaving do at No 10, as well as festive...
U.K.
The Independent

Watch live as Sajid Javid gives statement on Covid to MPs

Health Secretary Sajid Javid gives an update on Covid in parliament amid the omicron variant. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed today that at least one patient has died after becoming ill with the new variant. Speaking during a visit to a vaccination clinic, the prime minister said: “Sadly, yes, omicron...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy