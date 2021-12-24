ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Apple's 'For All Mankind' tops USA Today's best TV of 2021

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSA Today says Apple TV+ drama "For All Mankind" was the best television show of 2021, in a roundup that also includes "Ted Lasso." In what USA Today describes as the year that "TV came back roaring," the publication has picked out 19 shows to honor, ranging across comedy, drama, and...

forums.appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Streaming Wars: 5 Things to Watch in 2022

For streaming platforms, it will nearly be all about content in 2022. In 2021, movie studios accelerated their move to streaming services as a distribution outlet for their movies as opposed to a traditional theatrical release. That trend may reverse a little in 2022, but a ton of original content -- including many movies that would have once gone to theaters first -- are being released on streaming platforms either at the same time as they debut in theaters or without a theatrical release at all.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
Elon Musk
411mania.com

Best TV Shows of 2021: Succession, Squid Game, More

2021 has been another strong year for TV and, perhaps due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, marked a big return to shows that fostered more communal viewing experiences and managed to thread the needle between comedy, drama, and spectacle, particularly with HBO hits The White Lotus and Succession, as well as Netflix’s Squid Game. While for me, 2021 didn’t reach the heights of 2020’s The Crown, Better Call Saul, I May Destroy You, The Last Dance, and ZeroZeroZero, it was still full of several amazing shows. Listed below are my personal favorites for the year, along with a few honorable mentions. I only considered shows that I watched the entire season of this year, so something like Station Eleven, which I’ve only seen the first few episodes of, wasn’t considered.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Pencil#For All Mankind#Usa Today#Hbo#Cuban#Abc#Hulu
Android Authority

Year in review: The best new streaming shows of 2021

2021 was a killer year for new streaming shows. Here are the top 10 titles and where to watch them!. 2021 was a phenomenal year for television. Hit shows like Succession, The Expanse, Ted Lasso, Big Mouth, The Great, Servant, and more came back strong with some standout new seasons. Even more impressive, though, was the seemingly endless supply of stellar new series. Virtually every streaming service had a strong offering, including global hits like Squid Game on Netflix, a slate of Marvel shows on Disney Plus, and Apple TV Plus’ continued rise as a premium streamer. So, which were the best new shows of 2021?
TV & VIDEOS
Engadget

2021 was the year that streaming pushed our cultural buttons

To no one’s surprise, 2020 was a bumper year for streaming. With people stuck at home last year, services saw millions of new subscribers — Netflix attracted 16 million customers in just three months, alone. The early part of 2021 continued that trend, but as the year draws to a close, it appears the growth is slowing down across the board. This suggests that as restrictions ease around the world, people might be returning to pre-pandemic norms.
TV SHOWS
MarketWatch

Here’s everything coming to Amazon’s Prime Video in January 2022

Amazon’s Prime Video has a handful of originals coming in January 2022, including a couple of high-profile new movies. Those would be “The Tender Bar” (Jan. 7), directed by George Clooney and staring Ben Affleck as a bartender who takes his 9-year-old nephew under his wing, based on the memoir by J.R. Moehringer; and “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” (Jan. 14), the fourth installment in the popular animated franchise. The movie will skip theaters thanks to a roughly $100 million deal Amazon.
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Google strikes deal to restore Disney networks to YouTube TV

Following a brief outage, YouTube TV is regaining access to Disney channels, with the media giant and Google reaching a deal to provide subscribers with the Disney-owned networks. After failing to reach an agreement on Friday to allow Google's YouTube TV to provide customers with access to Disney properties on...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix
Motley Fool

Could Disney Surpass Netflix in 2022?

Netflix has 40 million more subscribers than all three of Disney's services combined. Disney has not yet reached its desired pace of content production. Netflix's stock has been rewarded for its robust streaming subscriber growth, and Disney shareholders could reap the same benefits. Streaming content pioneer Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock has...
BUSINESS
KXLY

The best TV show released the year you were born

The past 20 years or so are known as the “New Golden Age of Television,” or “Peak TV.” Options abound for great TV—from network and cable channels to streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and Disney+—there’s a little something on the small screen for everyone these days, and there looks to be no end in sight.
TV SERIES
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The Best TV Shows Of 2021

We live in a golden era of television. And despite another unconventional year for the entertainment industry, 2021 only proved this sentiment to be even more true. As the public focus shifts more and more from cable to streaming services, studios are pushing the boundaries of what makes great television. Between Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Prime Video, there’s been an impressive lineup of TV shows this year that deserve a watch.
TV SERIES
Apple Insider

Bob Iger says Apple & Disney would have merged if Steve Jobs was alive

Former Disney CEO Bog Iger says that he never spoke with Steve Jobs about a potential merger of Apple and Disney, but he believes the deal likely would have "gotten there." In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Iger noted that Jobs was passionate about "everything that Disney did." He said the late Apple co-founder and CEO always appreciate combining "great technology" with "great creativity."
BUSINESS
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
TV SERIES
mycentraloregon.com

Watch ‘West Side Story Online Free Here’s How

Here’s options for downloading or watching West Side Story streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is West Side Story available to stream? Is watching West Side Story on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch West Side Story for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy