If the Fed normalizes its balance sheet and markets freak out, it will be a bridge too far. But interest rate hikes won’t crash a strong US economy. With Fed officials increasingly hawked up, the narrative shifted from a tapering of asset purchases to potential interest rate hikes. And now, with whispers of the Fed plotting to normalize its balance sheet, questions have arisen over the potential impact on the PMs.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO