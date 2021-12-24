ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

Magic 2 Ball #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

By Takara
adafruit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the long tradition of fortune telling Magic 8 Balls I created a self-contained Magic 2 Ball running a Raspberry Pi Zero 2. When you shake the ball and turn it over, the answer tile is displayed on a round screen and the answer is spoken out loud. The 110mm diameter...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

3D Printing Can Come to Life

If humans are to live on Mars or the moon one day, we’ll need to be able to construct buildings to live, sleep, eat, and work in space. The way to do that, space agencies have said, is to 3D-print habitats or their components. But hauling enough of the Earth-derived materials used for most 3D printing from our planet to another celestial body isn’t a feasible option.
SCIENCE
adafruit.com

New Guide! Animated Edge Lit Acrylic NeoPixel Lamp #CircuitPython #3DPrinting

Build a visual art display with NeoPixels, Acrylic and Circuit Python! 3D printed parts snap fit together and prints support free! Use edge lit acrylic and etch designs to make an animation that comes to life with NeoPixel LEDs. Learn Guide. https://learn.adafruit.com/acrylic-neopixel-lamp/. Livestream. QT Py RP2040. NeoPixel Strip. USB-C Cable.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Arduino IDE 2.0 release candidate exits beta, adds features #Arduino @Arduino

Arduino IDE 2.0 release candidate is now available. The IDE is now built around web technologies like HTML and Typescript (rather than Java). Here’s the GitHub repository, licensed under a GNU Affero General PUBLIC License. Available platforms are listed below. ARM machines like Mac M1 and Raspberry Pi are in progress.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Desk of Ladyada – This week … Monday Dec. 20th, see ya then!

This week! Desk of Ladyada will be shifted a day …. Monday Dec. 20th, see ya then! Probably around hacker-o-clock, which is after 8pm-ish 🙂. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronics#Coffee#Printed Circuit Board#Bitstoart#Wifi#Piday#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Circuitpython#Neopixels#Infrared
adafruit.com

John Park’s Workshop returns 1/6/22 @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit

There will be no John Park’s Workshop show this week or next. The show will return on January 6th, 2022. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

AmigaOS 3.2.1 update available #VintageComputing #RetroComputing

Hyperion Entertainment CVBA announced the first free update of AmigaOS 3.2. They wish to ensure that AmigaOS 3.2 is the most capable and most stable operating system ever for the 68K based Amigas. If you have do not already own a copy of AmigaOS 3.2, there is now even more reason to get one from your favourite dealer!
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

IoT Tree Topper #AdafruitIO #balenaIO

Ayan Pahwa built an IoT-enabled holiday star to sit atop a Christmas tree. This project uses CircuitPython and BalenaIO and is controlled by an Adafruit IO dashboard to select the color of the star’s lights. Instructions on how to build the star, along with the supporting code, is on...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Feather ESP32-S2 TFT Feather final low power test

Lots of people don’t like to admit when they make a mistake – but we love to share our ‘happy little accidents’ so folks can learn from us! We had ordered PCBs for the ESP32-S2 TFT Feather and realized right before going into production that while we were depowering the I2C power (to turn off external sensors while going into deep sleep, for example) we still have the I2C pullups enabled…this caused higher current due to the back-powering leak. Woops! But hey, we either win or learn something. So here’s a quick re-spin we did to verify we got it right this time. The PM2.5 is a massive I2C device, and here we are going into low power and deep sleep for one second each, to verify that we are hitting that 80uA in deep sleep for sure. Now we’re ready to book the PCB! – video.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Python
adafruit.com

MCP23017 QT ‘drop n beep’ tester + some PINK PCB samples

Ladyada’s desk is jam packed with goodies 🙂 first up, we’re trying to always order the tester PCBs when we get our panels in, so we don’t have to mill out a prototype on the bantam unless something goes amiss. this is a ‘drop n beep’ tester – where it repeatedly attempts to test and then beeps/blinks on success. the production team loves these kinds of testers.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Quick Tip: Mounting a Power Strip

Here’s a quick video on using painter’s tape to correctly position the keyhole mounts on a power strip. I recently installed a wall mount for a flat screen TV using this method. Works like a charm. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

The Great Search: 74AHCT245 Small 3V to 5V logic level shifter #TheGreatSearch @adafruit @DigiKey

For the SCORPIO Feather, we need to buffer 8 outputs for NeoPixels from a 3V signal to a 5V signal. The ‘245 is the transceiver we have traditionally used – but we need a very smol chip, that can also handle if the logic level is 3V and the power supply maybe gets towards 5.5V, thus getting dangerously close to 1/2 VCC. We’ll show why the T is important!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Made in NYC 12/22/2021 Featuring a New QT Py and Stacks of PCBs

Testing the new QT Py ESP32-S2 (0:04) First panel of the new QT Py ESP32-S2 (0:27) Testing the capacitance of a tiny new 16 picofarad resistor (0:30) Stacks of PCBs on staging cart, waiting to head into machine line (0:31) Time-lapse of boards going into reflow oven (0:33) Stacks of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

Auroras Blazed Near the Equator 41,000 years ago

During this geomagnetic disturbance, known as the Laschamp event or the Laschamp excursion, the planet’s magnetic north and south weakened, and the magnetic field tilted on its axis and diminished to a fraction of its former strength. This lessened the magnetic pull that normally directs the flow of high-energy solar particles toward the north and south poles, where they interact with atmospheric gases to illuminate night skies as the northern and southern lights.
ASTRONOMY
adafruit.com

3D Hangouts – Edge Lit Acrylic and Wearable Krampus Mask @ecken @videopixil

This week @adafruit we’re closing out the year with a NeoPixel visual art display featuring edge lit acrylic. Timelapse this week is of a wearable krampus mask designed by Tobias Franke, RAWR! So festive!. Learn Guide. https://learn.adafruit.com/acrylic-neopixel-lamp/. QT Py RP2040. NeoPixel Strip. USB-C Cable. Silicon Ribbon Cable. Timelapse Tuesday.
DESIGN
adafruit.com

From the mail bag…

Thank you for the really prompt attention to my inquiry. The order you are helping me with was my first one from Adafruit. I could have purchased many of the parts I needed from Amazon or Aliexpress, but I want to support companies like yours because 1) you’re doing a great service to the USA’s economy and manufacturing sector, and 2) your company has done so much good for the “open hardware” movement.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

PyLeap App Available in the App Store

PyLeap is one of our newest apps for iOS and iPadOS. It allows you to collect complete projects from the Adafruit Learn System, and transfer them directly to your Circuit playground Bluefruit without opening a code editor or connecting to a computer. Upload projects to your Circuit Playground Bluefruit like...
CELL PHONES
adafruit.com

AVRDUDE 6.4 released & now transitioning to Github

Good news and happy holidays – everyone’s favorite AVR programmer CLI got a bump to version 6.4! That’s right, AVRDUDE is still alive and kicking, programming endless microcontrollers with style and grace. And soon it will be easier than ever to help contribute PRs, issues, and bugfixes – the project is transitioning over to github so keep an eye out for when they announce the repo name!
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy