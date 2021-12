Merry Christmas everyone! For anyone who celebrates it, Christmas is generally a pretty joyous day. For us, however, it’s bittersweet. That’s because all the awesome holiday deals we’ve been taking advantage of are now done. That’s okay though, because it just makes room for even more amazing deals! Amazon and other top retailers still have so many fantastic deals through the end of the year. And on Saturday, we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorites. The list includes AirPods Pro with a massive $70 discount, the newest Nest Thermostat at the lowest price of all time, and more. On top of all that,...

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO