Macready evolves

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I want to go back to just being able to laugh at how silly the idea of music is,” Johnny Cangro (keyboardist) says outside a coffee shop on a brisk winter afternoon. Guitarist Justin Stambook and drummer Hayes Lafever sit on opposite sides of him. Together, they form Macready, an Antelope...

Pitchfork

Breathe Suite EP

When you are engulfed in panic, you’re supposed to breathe. In through your nose, out through your mouth. Slowly, and with purpose. Rhythmically filling and emptying your lungs is said to relieve inner turmoil. But what if the very act of focused respiration, the effort of making an involuntary task intentional, inflames that panic? What if air is simply not available? In Breathe Suite, London composer and multi-instrumentalist Ben Marc (né Neil Charles) examines this paradox. His swirling arrangements—which synthesize jazz, hip-hop, neoclassical, and electronic—explore multiple aspects of breath: its inherent meter, vital function, and what happens when it’s stifled.
De’Wayne: 5 Things To Know About Willow Smith’s Musician Boyfriend

The ‘lately I feel EVERYTHING’ singer was spotted getting a kiss from the rocker during a recent beach date. Here’s everything you need to know about De’Wayne. Willow Smith seems like she’s found love with musician De’Wayne. The 21-year-old singer was spotted cuddling up to the musician, whose full name is De’Wayne Jackson, while in Miami on Sunday December 5. The 26-year-old singer gave Willow a kiss on the cheek, as she cuddled up to him. While Willow has become a critically-acclaimed and beloved rockstar, De’Wayne is also an excellent musician himself. Here’s everything you need to know about De’Wayne!
JoJo & Dexter Darden Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order to JoJo and Dexter Darden – they are engaged!. The 31-year-old “Too Little Too Late” singer and the 30-year-old The Maze Runner actor took to Instagram on Christmas morning to announce their happy news. It’s not clear when the couple started dating, but...
Lizzo Gave Goddess Vibes in a Custom Wet Look Dress

Lizzo has reminded us that she's a goddess. The "Rumors" singer stepped out in a very trendy look for Kanye West and Drake's Free Larry Hoover concert in LA last week. For the event, the star donned a custom two-piece dress by Di Petsa, a version of the brand's "wet look" style. The outfit by the Grecian brand also called back to the star's latest video, where she transformed into a deity.
Peter Finch
The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
Saweetie Flexes Beach Holiday Vacation By Twerking On Balcony

In the midst of a controversy, Saweetie knows just how to distract her naysayers. The rapper has been coming under fire in recent months after clips of her live performances surface online. Saweetie has been working on her career and craft for years, first starting out as a viral sensation on social media, but the USC graduate has been able to secure those partnerships and deals that have catapulted her into Grammy-nominated categories.
The Pretty Reckless Release “Death By Rock And Roll” Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS RELEASE COMMENTARY EDITION OF DEATH BY ROCK AND ROLL. THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here.
Behind the Scenes of Star Trek: Insurrection

This article was originally published on February 2, 2017. In early 1197, story development and preproduction began on what would eventually become Star Trek: Insurrection. A few months after Star Trek: First Contact became a box office hit, producer Rick Berman approached Michael Piller, whose contributions to Star Trek cannot be exaggerated, to write the film. Piller had been the producer/show-runner for The Next Generation and his leadership helped humanize and deepen the show and its characters during the third season and after. Additionally, Piller’s innovative policy of allowing script submissions from anyone with talent, even if not represented by an agent, opened the doors for many great TNG episodes and also helped begin the careers of many of today’s best TV writers. Piller was the co-creator of Deep Space Nine and Voyager. Insurrection would be his first movie script.
Lesson: Righteous Rhythm – Make Your Songs Noticed with Your Strumming by Nikki O’Neill

As seen in Guitar Girl Magazine Issue 18 – Winter 2021. You can make a song memorable by singing melodies or playing riffs with cool note choices, but a captivating rhythm can be just as powerful, especially when you start off your song that way. Since we musicians often can become creatures of habit, using the same strums over and over, here are some great strum patterns to shake things up.
Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
Doja Cat Announces She Will No Longer Work With Dr. Luke

Doja Cat was undeniably one of the biggest stars of the year, releasing hits such as “Need To Know” and “Kiss Me More” and hosting MTV’s VMAs. Now, according to Stereogum, the artist announced that she would no longer work with one of the songwriters and producers she has been signed with — the controversial Dr. Luke.
Watch Gayle Hear Her Song "ABCDEFU" On The Radio For The First Time

Gayle's song "ABCDEFU" is at the center of thousands of TikTok's and its made its way to the radio too. Artists often talk about how emotional it is to hear their songs on the radio for the first time and Gayle's reaction is definitely that, emotional!. It was featured as...
In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2021

Here's to the rock'n'rollers – among them musicians, producers, writers and more – who have sadly left us in 2021. Alexi Laiho (Children Of Bodom), 8 April 1979 – late December 2020. Former Children Of Bodom leader Alexi Laiho’s death at the age of 41 was announced...
Steve Bronski, Keyboardist & Bronski Beat Co-founder, Dies At 61

Steve Bronski, co-founder and keyboard player in pioneering 1980s synth-pop group Bronski Beat, has died at the age of 61. Bronski, from Glasgow, was born Steve Forrest and formed the group in 1983 with singer Jimmy Somerville and fellow-musician Larry Steinbachek. They enjoyed UK top 10 hits with the gay anthem “Smalltown Boy”, “Why?” and a cover of Donna Summer’s disco anthem, “I Feel Love.”
How to Evolve Togepi

Togepi is one of the cutest Pokemon players can catch in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It is somewhat hard to get in the game, as it is a rare spawn. But it is worth it in order to get Togepi's evolve forms, Togetic and Togekiss. Keep reading to learn how to evolve Togepi, and check out the other How-to guides so that you too can become a Pokemon Master.
Carrie-Anne Moss Glows in Sheer Futuristic Dress at ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere

Carrie-Anne Moss brought futuristic glamour to the premiere of “The Matrix Resurrections” in San Francisco. Returning to her starring role as Trinity in the sci-fi franchise, Moss hit the red carpet in a black gown by Oscar de la Renta. The “Snow Cake” actress’ custom sleeveless dress featured a flowing cape and long train, as well as a plunging neckline for added drama. Mimicking the franchises’ signature lines of code, Moss’ dress also featured glittering lines of green and silver sequins at its’ hem in a clever and glamorous self-reference. The actress’ look was complete with sparkling drop earrings and a large...
Open thread: what did Joan Didion mean to you?

The celebrated woman of letters Joan Didion has died at the age of 87. The author and journalist made a profound mark on 20th and 21st century literature with her writing on culture, politics and the vagaries of human life. Her debut essay collection, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, captured the hazy...
Win a signed vinyl copy of Ozzy Osbourne's Diary Of A Madman!

Ozzy Osbourne’s Diary Of A Madman was Ozzy’s second solo album. Released in November 1981 and recorded with the same band that had made Blizzard of Ozz such a success, Diary built on its predecessor, delivering another set of songs that set the bar for 80s metal. Proggy,...
