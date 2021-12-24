ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils in the Details - 12/24/21: On the Wish List Edition

By Nate Pilling
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s on the holiday wish list for the New Jersey Devils? I bet you can guess No. 1 on this list from Todd Cordell: [Infernal Access ($)]. ICYMI: For when games return. “The International Ice Hockey Federation is canceling all of its January events because of the rise in COVID-19 cases...

NHL Postpones Return to Season to December 28, Devils at St. Louis to be Rescheduled

On Christmas Eve, the pandemic decided to deliver another lump of coal. The National Hockey League announced earlier this evening that the season will not resume on December 27 as originally planned. It has been officially pushed back to December 28. This means that 14 games scheduled for Monday - including the game where the New Jersey Devils would play on the road against the St. Louis Blues - will be re-scheduled. Here is the statement from the league, wherein I highlighted a quote from deputy commissioner Bill Daly:
Weekly Metropolitan Division Snapshot: 12/26 - 1/2

Merry Christmas, Boisterous Boxing Day, Future Happy New Year’s, and Hopefully There Are Some Games This Week. The global pandemic has hit the sports world hard in North America. Due to the rising number of cases in the NHL, the league went from shutting down some teams last week to banning cross-border travel to shutting the league down two days ahead of its holiday break to announcing on Christmas Eve that the league will not return to action until December 28. By the time you read this post, there can be more schedule changes. Could we see the pause extend to January 1, 2022? Maybe. Could we see it end on December 28 as last announced? Maybe. Could there be something else? Maybe. That is the reality of the NHL and sports right now. A whole lot of maybes and people trying to figure out what is the next right thing to do for all involved.
10 Teams, 4 Devils Prospects, 3 Medals: The 2022 World Junior Championships Open Post

Today is Boxing Day. It is also the first day of the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships. The best under-20 year old players in the world compete for their nations for both pride and medals. It is a short tournament - no team will play more than 7 games - but this means just about every game counts for something. And for you, one of the People Who Matter, there are four Devils prospects in this year’s tourney. Three of which play for nations which has a legitimate chance at leaving Edmonton & Red Deer with metal around their necks. They are even in the same group too.
Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 12/24/21

It’s Game 7 between the Tampa bay Lightning and the New York Islanders with a berth in the Stanley Cup Finals at hand. Launa wanted to pump up the Lightning players by giving a locker room speech to them. On today’s Second Date Update Leah was very excited about...
NHL
FORMER FLYERS, CANUCKS COACH PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report from the hockey world on Thursday as former Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks head coach Bob McCammon has passed away at the ago of 80 according to Squire Barnes of Global BC. Prior to coaching, McCammon spent eleven seasons playing for Port Huron in the...
NHL
NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
End of year review: Lord Stanley spends another summer in Tampa Bay

TAMPA — In the beginning, they were prodigies. Young, precocious, exceptionally talented hockey players. They skated fast, won often and left the echo of applause in their wake. Later, they were disappointments. Irretrievably identified with bitter, unexpected and spectacularly public letdowns. Finally, they were champions. This is the story...
NHL
NHL postpones Dec. 27 games, Kraken next face Flyers on Dec. 29

The National Hockey League announced on Friday that a return to its regular season schedule, out of the holiday break, will be delayed until Dec. 28. The break was originally scheduled from Dec. 24-26 and a total of 14 games on Dec. 27 were postponed as a result of the announcement. The NHL last had game action on Tuesday, Dec. 21 – a 4-3 win for the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Vegas Golden Knights. That day, all but one game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol cases.Teams across the NHL have seen 64 games now postponed.
