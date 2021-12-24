Devils in the Details - 12/24/21: On the Wish List Edition

Merry Christmas, Boisterous Boxing Day, Future Happy New Year’s, and Hopefully There Are Some Games This Week. The global pandemic has hit the sports world hard in North America. Due to the rising number of cases in the NHL, the league went from shutting down some teams last week to banning cross-border travel to shutting the league down two days ahead of its holiday break to announcing on Christmas Eve that the league will not return to action until December 28. By the time you read this post, there can be more schedule changes. Could we see the pause extend to January 1, 2022? Maybe. Could we see it end on December 28 as last announced? Maybe. Could there be something else? Maybe. That is the reality of the NHL and sports right now. A whole lot of maybes and people trying to figure out what is the next right thing to do for all involved.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO