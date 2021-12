A programme to help Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban settle in the UK will open in January, the Government has announced.The Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS), which was first announced in August shortly after Taliban forces took control of the country’s capital Kabul will provide assistance to up to 20,000 refugees.The Government previously confirmed it would take as many as 5,000 in the first year, with more than 300 councils pledging to support families.The ACRS will prioritise those who have assisted UK efforts in Afghanistan and extremely vulnerable people such as women and girls at risk and members of...

