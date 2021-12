‘100 abject towers’ explores surreal architectural structures. submitting himself to build LEGO for over 100 consecutive days, toronto-based reza aliabadi from atelier RZLBD creates a series of imaginary architectural structures that he calls ‘100 abject towers’. built using only 2×4 bricks, the objects reflect purely mental constructs. ‘they exist in an ambiguous realm, somewhere between the concept of an object and the concept of a subject. they are not representations of real structures, yet they look familiar. they are possibilities cast off, rejected, yet they are not completely hopeless, they still carry an opportunity,‘ shares the designer.

