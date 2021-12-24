ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley-Everton latest Premier League game on Boxing Day to fall due to Covid-19

By PA Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnley’s Boxing Day clash with Everton has been postponed due to the...

Liverpool report: Reds eye audacious swoop for Real Madrid starlet

Liverpool are plotting an audacious attempt to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to reports. The Reds could enter the transfer market for a midfielder either in January or next summer. They did not sign a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who departed Anfield for PSG last summer. Thank you...
When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
#Boxing Day#Burnley Everton#Toffees
Antonio Conte: Premier League meeting was a waste of time

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has described Thursday’s meeting between the Premier League and all 20 top-flight bosses as a waste of time and likened the league’s governing body to a brick wall. Rising Covid-19 cases in England’s top-flight saw all managers and head coaches come together for a...
Norwich have selection worries after coronavirus outbreak

Norwich head coach Dean Smith is again dealing with coronavirus concerns ahead of the Premier League match against Arsenal on Boxing Day. The club are waiting on PCR results to determine who will be available, having seen the previous game at West Ham called off because of depleted numbers.
Queen of the South and Dumbarton matches postponed following Covid outbreaks

Queen of the South and Dumbarton have had festive games postponed after Covid-19 issues left both clubs short of players. The Doonhamers’ trip to Morton in the cinch Championship on Boxing Day and their game against Raith Rovers in Kirkcaldy on December 29 are off as is Dumbarton’s cinch League One fixture at Partick Thistle on Sunday.
Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is happy at Spurs and praises striker’s attitude

Antonio Conte believes Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and is firmly on board with the club’s project. The England captain was heavily linked with a transfer to Manchester City this summer but his efforts to push through a move failed to come to fruition and look to have contributed towards a below-par first half of the season for the forward.
Patrick Vieira would not support players’ strike over welfare concerns

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira would not support a players’ strike, but is concerned over pushing anyone back into action too soon after recovering from coronavirus.Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spoken out over issues of welfare not being taken seriously enough while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a strike may be the only way to call serious attention to the concerns amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.The intensity of the Christmas schedule, and the burden it places on players, is an annual subject of debate, but this year the issue is being exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.As a player,...
Pep Guardiola suggests strike may be way to highlight player welfare concerns

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a players’ strike may be the only way to call serious attention to welfare issues amid a Premier League fixture pile-up. Guardiola says he agrees with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who spoke out this week, that player welfare is not taken seriously enough by the people who run the game.
James Penrice looking forward to Boxing Day challenge at Motherwell

James Penrice believes Livingston can take encouragement from their recent win at Tannadice as they hit the road again for their Boxing Day encounter at Motherwell. Ayo Obileye scored the only goal of the game against Dundee United from the penalty spot to give the West Lothian outfit a second successive win before their 1-1 draw against Ross County last week, which took them six points ahead of bottom side St Johnstone.
