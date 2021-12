A monumental ceiling of sinuous lines in stained ash wood, extruded at different heights, tops the restaurant, resembling the rings of a cut log. this curved ceiling also functions as a light sculpture, whose dim luminosity creates the feeling that each ring is on fire as a reminder that fire is latent in the kitchen and in the environment. meanwhile, turning back to earth and its raw textures, two suspended volumes emerge within the dark backdrop as a reference to the rocks that are used to generate fire.

