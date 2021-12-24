FPL tips: Elites turn to Arsenal as postponements put paid to plans

Follow all the reaction after Arsenal continued their good form and strengthened their grip on fourth-place in the Premier League thanks to a commanding 5-0 win over Norwich.Bukayo Saka set Arsenal on their way to a fourth consecutive Premier League win when he finished off a flowing move inside six minutes, cutting onto his left foot after receiving Martin Odegaard's pass and steering a shot past goalkeeper Angus Gunn.Mikel Arteta’s side continued to dominate but it took until the stroke of half time for them to double their lead. Odegaard was again the supplier as he played in Kieran Tierney on the left, with the full-back producing a composed finish on the run to send a shot crashing in off the inside of the post.Arsenal continued to control the match following the break, with Saka adding his second as he beat Brandon Williams and fired past Gunn from outside the box. Alexandre Lacazette scored Arsenal’s fourth from the penalty spot and Emile Smith Rowe came off the bench to add a late fifth, piling further misery on Norwich and manager Dean Smith as they remained bottom of the Premier League.Follow all the latest updates and reaction below:

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 HOUR AGO