ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

FPL tips: Elites turn to Arsenal as postponements put paid to plans

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElite FPL managers turned to Arsenal in their attempts to negotiate one of the trickiest gameweeks...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Patrick Vieira would not support players’ strike over welfare concerns

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira would not support a players’ strike, but is concerned over pushing anyone back into action too soon after recovering from coronavirus.Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spoken out over issues of welfare not being taken seriously enough while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a strike may be the only way to call serious attention to the concerns amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.The intensity of the Christmas schedule, and the burden it places on players, is an annual subject of debate, but this year the issue is being exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.As a player,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 19: Cristiano Ronaldo, Son Heung-min, Bukayo Saka and more

Cristiano RonaldoThe news of Liverpool vs Leeds’ postponement leaves a lot of managers in the lurch. Most of us have at least three players who will not be playing on Boxing Day, with captaincy favourite Mohamed Salah one of them. Where do we turn with our most reliable points-scorer suddenly wiped out?It requires a bit of restructuring and probably a -4 hit but moving to Ronaldo, who travels to Newcastle, may not be a bad idea. Though Salah could return quickly against Leicester and Chelsea, the Africa Cup of Nations is fast approaching and Manchester United’s fixtures are strong, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta admits ‘cloud’ over Arsenal’s attacking options

Mikel Arteta has admitted the situation involving Arsenal’s forwards has cast a cloud over the club but is hopeful it can be resolved soon.Strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah who have scored nine goals between them this season, are out of contract next summer and free to talk to overseas clubs in January.Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has missed the Gunners’ last four matches following internal disciplinary action.An update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 14, 2021Arteta conceded: “We have a cloud and the cloud is there. At the moment we’re not able to change it.“We’re working on it to try...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Norwich vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Norwich City welcome Arsenal to Carrow Road in the Premier League this afternoon. Dean Smith’s squad has been hit by a number of positive Covid cases over the past few weeks, with the manager voicing concerns over the welfare of his players. Despite those problems, the Canaries have significantly bolstered their hopes of survival since Smith’s appointment, and are just three points adrift of safety. It will require a huge upset to defeat Arsenal, though, with Mikel Arteta’s side in resurgent form, with three successive league victories propelling the Gunners into the top four. A midweek rout of Sunderland...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Fpl#Elite Fpl#Covid
The Independent

Norwich vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Follow all the reaction after Arsenal continued their good form and strengthened their grip on fourth-place in the Premier League thanks to a commanding 5-0 win over Norwich.Bukayo Saka set Arsenal on their way to a fourth consecutive Premier League win when he finished off a flowing move inside six minutes, cutting onto his left foot after receiving Martin Odegaard's pass and steering a shot past goalkeeper Angus Gunn.Mikel Arteta’s side continued to dominate but it took until the stroke of half time for them to double their lead. Odegaard was again the supplier as he played in Kieran Tierney on the left, with the full-back producing a composed finish on the run to send a shot crashing in off the inside of the post.Arsenal continued to control the match following the break, with Saka adding his second as he beat Brandon Williams and fired past Gunn from outside the box. Alexandre Lacazette scored Arsenal’s fourth from the penalty spot and Emile Smith Rowe came off the bench to add a late fifth, piling further misery on Norwich and manager Dean Smith as they remained bottom of the Premier League.Follow all the latest updates and reaction below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bukayo Saka at the double as five-star Arsenal thrash Norwich

Bukayo Saka scored twice as Arsenal coasted to a 5-0 Boxing Day victory at Norwich to strengthen their hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.The Gunners have been able to fulfil all of their fixtures of late as others in the table see games postponed due to Covid cases and Mikel Arteta’s side made light work of rock-bottom Norwich at Carrow Road.Saka scored in both halves, his brace coming either side of a rare Kieran Tierney strike with Alexandre Lacazette winning and converting a late penalty and Emile Smith Rowe striking off the bench as Arsenal outclassed the Canaries, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rangnick reveals Man Utd close to full strength after Covid outbreak

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has almost a full squad to choose from for Monday's Premier League clash at Newcastle after a Covid-19 outbreak saw their last two matches postponed. Rangnick backed the calls of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the reintroduction of five substitutions to ease the burden.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Jim Goodwin: I’ll ask bus driver to park alongside team on Ibrox 18-yard line

Jim Goodwin has told Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst that St Mirren will be parking the bus at Ibrox on Boxing Day while joking that he means literally as well as metaphorically. The Buddies manager had 11 players missing with Covid issues for Wednesday’s visit of Celtic but an heroic...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Norwich have selection worries after coronavirus outbreak

Norwich head coach Dean Smith is again dealing with coronavirus concerns ahead of the Premier League match against Arsenal on Boxing Day. The club are waiting on PCR results to determine who will be available, having seen the previous game at West Ham called off because of depleted numbers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Pep Guardiola suggests strike may be way to highlight player welfare concerns

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a players’ strike may be the only way to call serious attention to welfare issues amid a Premier League fixture pile-up. Guardiola says he agrees with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who spoke out this week, that player welfare is not taken seriously enough by the people who run the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Antonio Conte: Premier League meeting was a waste of time

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has described Thursday’s meeting between the Premier League and all 20 top-flight bosses as a waste of time and likened the league’s governing body to a brick wall. Rising Covid-19 cases in England’s top-flight saw all managers and head coaches come together for a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Dean Smith against strike but warns of ‘dangerous situation’ over player welfare

Norwich head coach Dean Smith does not feel he could back a players’ strike – but warned football now finds itself in a “dangerous situation” over player welfare. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spoken out over issues of welfare not being taken seriously enough while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a strike may be the only way to call serious attention to the concerns amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Ange Postecoglou warns rock-bottom St Johnstone will be ‘challenge’ for Celtic

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou will not underestimate rock-bottom St Johnstone in Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash at McDiarmid Park. The Hoops go into the Boxing Day fixture as Premier Sports Cup winners following their 2-1 final win over Hibernian last week but that first trophy triumph for the Parkhead manager was sandwiched between two struggles in the league.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

On This Day in 2017: Carlos Carvalhal leaves Sheffield Wednesday

Carlos Carvalhal felt the time was right to leave Sheffield Wednesday after his two-and-a-half-year stint at Hillsborough came to an end on this day four years ago. The Portuguese, who guided the Owls to the play-offs in his first two seasons at the helm, left the Sky Bet Championship club by mutual consent on the back of a seven-game winless run.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy