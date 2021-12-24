ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Yet Another Horror Story At A Ford Dealership For A Mustang Mach-E Buyer

By Johnna Crider
CleanTechnica
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore I get into this story, this isn’t the followup to Joe’s experience at a Ford dealership. Joe actually reached out to me with a followup, but I wanted to allow the dealership some time to at least keep their promise to Joe. However, another EV buyer reached out to CleanTechnica...

cleantechnica.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

There's Bad News About The 2022 Ford Mustang

Bad news, muscle car fans: the Ford Mustang GT and Mach 1 are being downgraded for the 2022 model year. Back in October, Ford announced the naturally aspirated 5.0 Coyote V8 that powers the Mustang GT and Mach 1 will lose 10 horsepower and 10 lb-ft of torque to comply with tighter emissions regulations when the 2022 models launch next year.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Steal 4 Brand New Ford Mustang GT500s From Ford Plant

For as long as humans drive cars, there will be people stealing them, and car thefts have been on the rise. Last year was a big year for car thieves, and for the second year in a row, the Ford F-150 truck was the most stolen vehicle in North America. Usually, car thefts take place outside people's private residences, but more brazen thieves will target dealerships. These car-thieving experts went one step further when they stole four brand-new Ford Mustang GT500s from the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant in what seemed like a Gone In Sixty Seconds-style professional heist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Truth About Cars

Ford Has Officially Run Out of Maverick Pickups

Word on the street is that Ford’s new “compact” pickup has been such as smashing success that the automaker is fresh out of product — at least in hybrid guise. While the 2.0-liter turbo offers substantially more power and towing capability, the default 2.5-liter Duratec four-cylinder gasoline engine with a hybrid electric motor still produces an agreeable 191 horsepower and 173 lb-ft of torque. Mated to Ford’s e-CVT gearbox, the Environmental Protection Agency suggest the pickup delivers 42 mpg around town and 33 mpg on the highway. Considering that the vehicle retails just below $20,000 (before you account for taxes and dealer fees), offers a conservatively sized truck bed, and seats five, it’s little wonder that Ford’s tapped out in an era where people are being forced to tighten their belts.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Car Dealership#Ford Mustang Mach E#Vehicles#Bev#Twitter#Jimfarley98
CNN

Ford to ramp up its Mustang Mach-E output

New York (CNN) — Ford is increasing output for its Mustang Mach-Es in 2022, Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley announced Friday in a tweet. The company's first mainstream all-electric vehicle is expected to reach more than 200,000 units per year for North America and Europe by 2023, Farley said, tripling its current rate.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Wooden 2013 Ford Mustang GT Model Looks Impressively Realistic: Video

YouTuber Woodworking Art has been carving out impressively realistic car recreations from blocks of wood for some time now, with a collection including a number of Blue Oval products such as a 2020 Ford Ranger Raptor with a working suspension, another Ranger Raptor with a host of “modifications,” and a 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 as well. Now, the talented woodworker is back with yet another cool wooden creation that replicates a 2013 Ford Mustang GT.
ENTERTAINMENT
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Crate Engine Gets Price Increase After Debut

As Ford Authority reported last month, Ford’s supercharged 5.2L Predator V8 – which cranks out 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque in the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 – is now available to purchase as a crate engine in addition to being available through the Ford Parts catalog, a fact that Ford Authority exclusively reported last November. However, the Shelby GT500 crate engine has received a price increase roughly a month after its launch, from the original price of $25,995 to $27,295.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Nissan
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest SUV Looks MUCH Tougher Than The Explorer

Ford was spotted earlier this year testing a new prototype SUV based on the all-new Ranger truck platform. The 2023 Ford Ranger recently made its debut, so it won't be long before this aforementioned SUV is revealed. The SUV in question is the next-generation Ford Everest, a rugged body-on-frame SUV that's never been sold in the United States. Despite that, we are still excited to see what the new Everest will look like.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

There's Another Problem With The Ford Maverick

The all-new Ford Maverick is a smash hit for the Blue Oval. Ford took a chance and figured Americans were ready for a front-wheel-drive, unibody compact pickup truck. The sales results speak for themselves, especially for the hybrid model. As we recently wrote following our second test drive, the Maverick is the small truck Subaru should have made.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Can the Ford Mustang Mach-E Actually Use a Tesla Supercharger?

Can the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover use a Tesla Supercharger station to recharge its battery? Recently, a user uploaded a video of a Mach-E owner to YouTube with their crossover plugged into one. Tesla announced it would create universal chargers for any brand’s use. Why does it look like the Tesla Model Y’s rival Mustang Mach-E is using its Supercharger?
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Is A Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award Winner

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E has earned its fair share of accolades in recent months, including achieving Consumer Reports recommended car status and becoming a finalist for 2022 European Car of the Year. Now, the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is adding to its trophy case and joining a number of other Blue Oval products by earning a 2022 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy award.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

1984 Ford Mustang SVO With Just 13K Miles Up For Auction

The Ford Mustang SVO has long represented an interesting footnote in the pony car’s illustrious history, a unique-looking machine with turbocharged four-cylinder power that represented a big departure for the iconic model. We’ve seen the values of nicely kept SVOs creep up in recent years, and that should include this very nice 1984 Ford Mustang SVO that’s currently up for grabs over at Cars & Bids.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E At GM Proving Grounds For Benchmarking

We just discovered an exclusive story published by GM Authority. The publication spotted the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover at General Motors' Proving Grounds in Milford, Michigan. Benchmarking is a common practice in the automotive industry, so this is to be expected, though it's always interesting to see which cars an automaker is using for comparison.
CARS
SlashGear

2022 Ford Mach-E gets price hike, plus Silverado EV production details leak

Electric vehicles are extremely hot right now, with automotive manufacturers worldwide moving away from combustion engines towards electricity. Much of the push behind the surge in electric vehicle popularity comes from the US government and other governments worldwide issuing mandates forcing automakers to transition to electric vehicles. A new report surfaced that says the price for the 2022 Mach-E electric vehicle will be increasing compared to the current version.
CARS
Green Car Reports

Mustang Mach-E range boost, Ioniq 5 first drive, Rivian in Georgia: Today’s Car News

The Mustang Mach-E gets a range boost. Rivian decides on Georgia for its second plant. And we drive the Ioniq 5. This and more, here at Green Car Reports. This morning we posted our first drive of the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. From its retro style to its leading-edge platform and charging tech, it’s one of the most eagerly anticipated new EVs of the year—and in most respects, it’s something to get excited about. We just wish Hyundai was more excited about selling them throughout the U.S.
GEORGIA STATE
Inverse

It’s official: The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is now the EV to buy

The GT label has adorned the faster, performance-oriented version of the Ford Mustang sports car since 1965. Back then, the Mustang GT included a V8 engine, disc brakes, and an upgraded instrument panel, among other things. Steve McQueen drove a 1968 GT in Bullitt, a car that sold at auction for $3.7 million.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Prices Are Getting Sky High

Prices for the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E are going up, up, up! Forget about the Ford Mustang Mach-E pricing that was announced earlier in the year. You might feel bad for not purchasing this EV SUV before it get more expensive. How much is the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E? Depending...
BUYING CARS
CleanTechnica

Ford’s Been Working To Ramp Up Mustang Mach-E Production For Months

Steve Hanley wrote a great article earlier today about Ford’s electric vehicle success, Ford’s initial electric vehicle caution, and the problems that have ensued from that combo. I wanted to jump into this topic as well, due to something I learned several months ago as well as ongoing curiosity about Ford and enthusiasm for its EV development.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy