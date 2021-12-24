Joan Didion, peerless prose stylist, dies at 87

Joan Didion died at home in New York this morning at 87 from complications of Parkinson’s Disease, said Knopf, her publisher. Her accolades included a Pulitzer Prize, a National Book Award, and being a finalist for a National Book Critics Circle Award, among many others. She also wrote one of the first mainstream media articles – in 1991, in the NY Review of Books – that suggested the Exonerated Five (known then as the Central Park Five) were wrongfully convicted. (You can read it in her essay collection After Henry).

