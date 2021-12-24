ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Joan Didion, peerless prose stylist, dies at 87

By COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
Antelope Valley Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Joan Didion, the revered author and essayist whose precise social and personal commentary in such classics as “The White Album” and “The Year of Magical Thinking” made her a uniquely clear-eyed critic of turbulent times, has died. She was 87. Didion’s...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

List of books Joan Didion's published books

NEW YORK -- Below is a list of published books, in reverse chronological order, by late author Joan Didion. 'œLet Me Tell You What I Mean,' 2021, Alfred A. Knopf. 'œSouth and West: From a Notebook,' 2017, Alfred A. Knopf. 'œBlue Nights,' 2011, Alfred A. Knopf....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Slate

When Joan Didion Was a Hollywood Schlockmonger

Joan Didion wrote elegant, spare prose that summed entire zeitgeists up with piercing remove, as widely memorialized upon her death Thursday at 87. But I have never felt more personally intrigued by the writer as I did when reading Monster, her husband John Gregory Dunne’s 1997 account of the couple’s Hollywood work alongside people like Jerry Bruckheimer and Scott Rudin.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gay Talese
Person
Susan Orlean
Person
Patty Hearst
Person
Joan Didion
Person
Nora Ephron
Person
Tom Wolfe
whio.com

Photos: Joan Didion through the years

Photos: Joan Didion through the years NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Joan Didion attends The American Theatre Wing's 2012 Annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Joan Didion death: Reece Witherspoon, Johnny Marr and Roxane Gay among those to pay tribute

The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, Hollywood actor Reece Witherspoon and author Roxane Gay are among the thousands of people paying tribute to the “genius” American author and essayist Joan Didion, following her death aged 87.Didion, known for her provocative social commentary, was described as an “inspiration” who “changed the art of writing”.She died from complications from Parkinson’s disease, according to her publisher Penguin Random House which announced her death on Thursday.In a statement issued to The Independent, Didion’s agency called her “one of the country’s most trenchant writers and astute observers”.“Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

Joan Didion, acclaimed author and essayist, dies at 87

Joan Didion, the acclaimed writer and essayist who chronicled 1960s counterculture in California and won the National Book Award for her classic memoir about grieving her husband's death, died at the age of 87 Thursday. Didion, who won the 2005 National Book Award for nonfiction for "The Year of Magical...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Open thread: what did Joan Didion mean to you?

The celebrated woman of letters Joan Didion has died at the age of 87. The author and journalist made a profound mark on 20th and 21st century literature with her writing on culture, politics and the vagaries of human life. Her debut essay collection, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, captured the hazy...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peerless#Stylist#Prose#Penguin Random House#National Humanities Medal
bookriot.com

Writer Joan Didion has died at age 87

Joan Didion died at home in New York this morning at 87 from complications of Parkinson’s Disease, said Knopf, her publisher. Her accolades included a Pulitzer Prize, a National Book Award, and being a finalist for a National Book Critics Circle Award, among many others. She also wrote one of the first mainstream media articles – in 1991, in the NY Review of Books – that suggested the Exonerated Five (known then as the Central Park Five) were wrongfully convicted. (You can read it in her essay collection After Henry).
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Literary Icon Joan Didion Mourned By Director Griffin Dunne, California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Griffin Dunne, who directed a 2017 film documentary about his aunt, literary giant Joan Didion, has issued a statement on her passing. Didion, the author of five novels, including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking, and whose screenwriting credits include the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Actor/director/producer Dunne responded today. His documentary The Center Will Not Hold saw Didion speak candidly about her career and personal struggles. “Yesterday morning, I said goodbye to my Aunt Joan for the last time,” Dunne’s statement said. “Yesterday morning, her...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vanity Fair

Joan Didion, Literary Titan, Dies at 87

Joan Didion, a resounding voice in American literature who insightfully captured the ’60s and California through observant and beautiful language, died on Thursday at home in Manhattan. She was 87 years old. The famed writer’s cause of death was Parkinson’s disease, according to an email sent by her publisher,...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Joan Didion death: American writer who chronicled social unrest dies aged 87

Acclaimed writer Joan Didion has died of Parkinson’s disease aged 87.The Sacramento-born author died on Thursday (23 December) at her home in Manhattan, an executive at Knopf, Didion’s publisher, confirmed to The New York Times. In a statement issued to The Independent, Didion’s agency called her “one of the country’s most trenchant writers and astute observers”. “Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have received numerous honours and are considered modern classics,” read the statement. Didion was an American novelist, memoirist and essayist who launched her career after winning an essay contest that was sponsored by Vogue magazine in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

Joan Didion, Legendary Author and Screenwriter, Dies at 87

Joan Didion, the legendary author of Slouching Towards Bethlehem, The White Album, and The Year of Magical Thinking has passed away due to complications from Parkinson's disease, confirms her publisher Alfred A. Knopf. She was 87 years old. Didion was a prominent writer in the New Journalism movement, a style...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir pays heartfelt tribute following death of Joan Didion

David Muir left fans feeling emotional following his latest social media post, as he paid a heartfelt tribute following a heartbreaking loss. Upon learning of the tragic passing of writer and journalist Joan Didion, the Good Morning America star took to his Instagram stories to pay his respects. He uploaded...
CELEBRITIES
TIME

Joan Didion Didn't Offer Us Answers

Cool is the word used most often to describe her: the Coca-Colas and the cigarettes each morning, the leotard and the typewriter, the scotch and the shawl. California. Writing for the movies to make a living, making notes for the director , the short tight dispatches from the South and West.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy