Joan Didion, peerless prose stylist, dies at 87

Griffin Dunne, who directed a 2017 film documentary about his aunt, literary giant Joan Didion, has issued a statement on her passing.
Didion, the author of five novels, including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking, and whose screenwriting credits include the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87.
Actor/director/producer Dunne responded today. His documentary The Center Will Not Hold saw Didion speak candidly about her career and personal struggles.
"Yesterday morning, I said goodbye to my Aunt Joan for the last time," Dunne's statement said.
