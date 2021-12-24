ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Last Tiananmen massacre monument removed

By ZEN SOO Associated Press
Antelope Valley Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG — A monument at a Hong Kong university that was the best-known public remembrance of the Tiananmen Square massacre on Chinese soil was removed, early Thursday, wiping out the city’s last place of public commemoration of the bloody 1989 crackdown. For some at the University...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Japan won’t send delegation of ministers to represent government at Beijing Games

Japan, on Friday, announced that it won’t send a delegation of ministers representing the government to the Beijing Olympics but said that the country’s several Olympic committee presidents shall go.The move comes after the US White House announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China because of concerns about Beijing’s human rights record.Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told the media on Friday that “we have no plans to send a government delegation.”However, he added the Tokyo Olympic Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto, Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita, and president of Japan’s Paralympic Committee Kazuyuki...
CHINA
AFP

China punishes dozens of Xi'an officials as city grapples with Covid lockdown

Dozens of officials have been punished over a virus outbreak in the locked-down city of Xi'an, China's disciplinary body said Friday -- the latest state reprimands under Beijing's strict zero-Covid approach. China, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, is on high alert for new infections as it prepares to hold the Winter Olympics in February in the capital Beijing. The world's most populous nation has reduced cases to a minimum thanks to a zero-Covid strategy of tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns. But cases have been bubbling up in recent weeks -- with Xi'an, home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors, telling all 13 million residents to stay home from Thursday, shuttering businesses and launching several rounds of mass testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Intel apologizes over letter addressing US sanctions on Xinjiang

Intel found itself on the back foot in Washington and Beijing on Thursday after issuing a public apology over a letter to its suppliers referencing US sanctions targeting human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region. The conflict follows passage of a US law that bans virtually all imports from Xinjiang in response to concerns over the use of forced labor and other human rights abuses against an ethnic minority. The semiconductor giant told suppliers earlier this month to avoid any products from the region in order to comply with the restrictions. But following public outcry in China, the chipmaker on Thursday expressed regret for the comments in a statement posted on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
atlanticcitynews.net

China adopts harsh measures to intimidate Catholic churches

Beijing [China], December 24 (ANI): China has adopted harsh measures against Catholic churches to sinicize Christians in the country. Indika Sri Aravinda, a freelance journalist, writing in Colombo Gazette said that the destruction or desecration of Catholic churches and shrines has often been reported from across China, including the provinces of Hebei, Henan, Guizhou, Shaanxi and Shandong.
RELIGION
AFP

Hong Kong students, alumni mourn loss of campus Tiananmen statues

Hong Kong university students and graduates on Friday paid solemn tribute to two campus statues marking Beijing's 1989 suppression of Tiananmen Square democracy protesters, which were removed overnight as authorities steadily erase all remaining tributes to the historical event. Before dawn on Friday, the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) removed the "Goddess of Democracy" from its campus.
CHINA
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Lam
Person
Jeppe Kofod
AFP

China says celebrities have 10 days to cough up unpaid taxes

China's tax authorities have set a 10-day deadline for entertainers and social media influencers to pay overdue taxes, part of a government campaign to tighten the noose on tax evasion and celebrity excesses. Actress Fan Bingbing's career has been on ice since a 2018 tax evasion scandal.
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

German warship enters South China Sea on 1st deployment to region in 20 years

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The frigate Bayern is sailing through the South China Sea as part of the first deployment of a German warship to the Indo-Pacific in almost 20 years. The deployment marks a shift in Germany’s strategy toward...
WORLD
AFP

Japan government officials to miss Beijing Olympics

Japan said Friday it will not send government representatives to February's Beijing Olympics as it called on China to respect human rights and the rule of law. Government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno did not describe the move as a diplomatic boycott -- already announced by the US and others -- but said there were "no plans" for officials to attend the Games. "Japan believes it is important that common values shared by the international community such as freedom, human rights, and the rule of law are also respected in China," he said. "As Tokyo 2020 demonstrated to the world, the Olympics and the Paralympics are festivals of peace and sports that give courage to the world."
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiananmen Square#Chinese#Danish#The Hong Kong Alliance
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Ageless Actress: Does Your Stomach Bulge, No Matter What? Try This Routine. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish in Just 3 Weeks. Oregon Seniors: Forget Your Old Bathtub, Do This Instead. Paradigme Study /. A new research study for people with Follicular Lymphoma is looking for participants.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan angry at US troops in Okinawa

Japan has urged the US military to get a grip on a cluster of Covid infections inside a Marine Corps base in Okinawa. The country's foreign minister said American testing rules were inconsistent with the rules in Japan. "We have asked the US side to thoroughly implement the maximum measures...
MILITARY
WEKU

What the Taliban really want from the world, in their own words

DOHA, Qatar — Afghanistan's Taliban rulers believe that women "must have the right to education and to work," the spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Doha tells NPR. "Our endeavors are underway now to solve this problem," Muhammad Naeem Wardak says. Speaking in Arabic in a wide-ranging, 40-minute...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy