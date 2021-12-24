ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2.4 quake detected in Kentucky Bend

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday afternoon the USGS in Memphis detected a 2.4 earthquake on the Mississippi River just...

bahahajaj
2d ago

people need to come to Jesus Christ and make a relationship with him.... amen ... get baptized and read your Bible.. the time is drawing near

Reply(1)
8
CatsRule2
2d ago

...and so it begins. I am really concerned about the New Madrid fault. Last time it went nuts was 1811-1812. Started around Christmas time. And we all know how bad that one was. It is time for it to go off again

Reply(3)
4
Covid-phobia-demic
2d ago

Wait till next month when Earth moves into remnants of a near Supernova: Earthquakes, Volcanoes, Devastating Storms, Floods, etc. will have dramatic impact on all living things! And it may have already started with warm December, Tornados, Earthquakes, etc!

Reply
3
 

