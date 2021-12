The 2021 year end best and worst of lists have already started to come out but this is a cool and different criteria. A famed South Korean magazine television critic picked the Top 5 Drama Characters of 2021 and also curated a list of Most Binge-able K-dramas of 2021 (to watch in one go). The drama characters are Song Koong Ki as Vincenzo, Shin Mina as Yoon Hye Jin in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Shin Se Kyung as Oh Mi Joo in Run On, breakout of the year Koo Kyu Hwan as Han Ho Yeol in D.P. (Deserter Pursuit), and the grandpa of the year (not) Oh Yeong Soo as Oh Il Nam in Squid Game. I have no problems, these five characters are definitely memorable to varying degrees coupled with the right casting so the acting was on point all the way to on fire. The other part of the list was the picks for most Binge-able K-dramas of 2021, the ones that are perfect for watching in one go and the selection was Beyond Evil, Racket Boys, and MBC drama On the Verge of Insanity. I feel like all the drama gods since this summer have been nudging me to watch Racket Boys so this may be the push I needed.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO