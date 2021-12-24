ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears play the Seattle Seahawks, including Nick Foles’ 1st start in more than a year — plus our Week 16 predictions

By Colleen Kane, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mt6wO_0dVGGX3600
Bears quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Justin Fields during warmups before the Week 12 game against the Lions at Ford Field on Nov. 25, 2021. Fields (ribs) did not play. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Bears have been eliminated from playoff contention, and the Seattle Seahawks are nearing that fate too.

So when the teams meet Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field, players will have to find other sources of motivation. For the Bears, that includes hunting milestones, gaining experience and maintaining pride.

As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game.

Chicago Bears (4-10) at Seattle Seahawks (5-9)

  • Kickoff: 3:05 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field.
  • TV and radio: Fox-32, WBBM-AM 780, WCFS-FM 105.9, WRTO-AM 1200 (Spanish).
  • The line: Seahawks by 6½. Over/under: 41½.
  • Sign up now to get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first

1. Player in the spotlight

Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn is 1½ sacks away from tying Richard Dent’s Bears single-season record of 17½, set in 1984.

Quinn, 31, has recorded 10½ sacks over the last six games to achieve the second-highest total of his career next to the 19 he had in 2013. When asked about nearing the mark after a two-sack performance Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings, Quinn called it a “decent individual season” and said Dent is “good company to be in.” But he also lamented putting up such numbers during a losing season.

“Just tough to celebrate when you’re not really doing well,” Quinn said.

Quinn was similarly low key when asked about being named to the NFC’s Pro Bowl team Monday, saying he responded to the news from Bears coach Matt Nagy by saying, “OK, cool, see you at the game.”

Defensive coordinator Sean Desai explained Thursday what he sees driving Quinn at this point in his career.

He has a lot of pride in the way he plays and the product he puts on the field,” Desai said. “He takes a lot of pride in his craft. He cherishes every moment that he gets, whether it’s a practice rep or a game rep. He tries to optimize all of those. That’s kind of who he is. He goes at 1,000 miles per hour every day. You’ve seen the fruits of his labor.”

Quinn has a decent chance to add to his production Sunday. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been sacked 29 times in 11 games, his 8.4% sack rate ranked fifth-worst among starters in the NFL.

2. Pressing question

How will Nick Foles fare in his first start since November 2020?

Foles hasn’t started a game in more than 13 months, but the Bears are turning to him Sunday as Justin Fields and Andy Dalton deal with injuries.

Fields is recovering from an ankle injury, and the Bears still are determining whether he will serve as Foles’ backup or if they will hand that role to rookie Ryan Willis, who is on the practice squad. Dalton is out with a groin injury.

The last time Foles spoke with the media — during training camp in August — the 10th-year NFL veteran gave an impassioned interview about how he continues to work with the belief that he still can play in the NFL. That was despite the Bears benching him for Mitch Trubisky late in 2020 and then signing Dalton and drafting Fields.

“Trials teach us a lot about ourselves and we grow through them and last year, last couple seasons haven’t been the easiest but I’m still here,” Foles said then. “I’m still wanting to play the game. I feel the best I’ve felt. I’ve had a great offseason, putting in the work every single day to where coming into training camp I feel great. I feel the strongest I’ve felt. I took something that could have defeated some people and made it a positive. Still here, still working.”

Foles wasn’t available to talk with the media Friday, but Nagy said he looked good in practice as he geared up to make what will be his 56th career start and eighth with the Bears.

“He really was out there doing a lot of good things and you can see the timing,” Nagy said. “There are not a lot of teams that in this situation can go to a quarterback like Nick to be able to help you win a game and feel really good about it. And Nick does that. Nick always stays very involved in meetings, in practice. … With all the experience he has, he can come right on in and have a day like today in red-zone practice and some of the other team periods and look sharp.

“I know he’s a competitor and I know that he understands this a great opportunity for him, too, on a personal level to be able to help our team out and help him out. That’s where in this situation, it ends up being good for us and good for him.”

3. Keep an eye on …

The rookies.

With the Bears eliminated from playoff contention and their depth chart still in flux because of injuries and COVID-19 issues, a window has opened for young players to show what they’ve got. Much of the spotlight, of course, will remain on Fields whenever he returns. But the Bears also need to keep close tabs on rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, looking to squeeze the maximum growth out of these final three games. Nagy said Germain Ifedi will start over rookie right tackle Larry Borom on Sunday after Borom came off the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

On defense, cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. impressed in his NFL debut against the Vikings, breaking up three passes and helping the Bears limit Kirk Cousins to a season-low 87 passing yards. Selected in the sixth round in April, Graham was cut at the end of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad, a setback that he admitted hurt his confidence.

“We all go through our own battles every day,” Graham said. “And my confidence wasn’t where I wanted it to be. It kind of just starts with a reality check. You have to start with yourself before you can go anywhere else. I was just like, ‘Why am I not on the field and what am I not doing to be able to put myself in position to move up?’”

Graham consulted with general manager Ryan Pace for constructive criticism and dedicated himself to improving through practice. His first playing opportunity came last week when COVID-19 took out the Bears’ entire starting secondary. And Graham made the most of it.

“The one thing about this league is you only get once chance,” he said. “So I knew this was going to be my one chance.”

It’s far too early to declare Graham has arrived. But he did enough Monday to be signed to the 53-man roster and to feel an encouraging resurgence of confidence.

“I’ve put in all this work since I was 6 years old,” he said. “Being able to see it pay off, being able to see a mission, a dream (is great). I remember as a 6-year-old telling my dad that this is what I want. And him making sure to put me in the position to do this. It just felt good to be able to say that I put myself in position to have the opportunity a lot of people dream of.”

4. Odds and ends

Desai called it a “travesty” that inside linebacker Roquan Smith wasn’t named to the Pro Bowl this week despite having 140 tackles (fourth in the NFL) and 81 solo tackles (fifth), along with nine tackles for a loss, three sacks, three passes defended and a pick-six.

The Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner and Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons were named the NFC inside/middle linebackers.

“He’s at the top of every category in the league and his play and his relentless nature and his speed on the tape shows up every week,” Desai said. “I know he doesn’t look into those things and neither do I normally, but I’ll take burden for him and I’ll make sure people in the league know that he’s one of the best linebackers in the league.”

Smith hasn’t yet been named to the Pro Bowl in his four seasons and could argue he was snubbed in 2020, when he had 139 tackles, including 98 solo and 18 for a loss, and seven passes defended.

“When you look at the production on the tape and you see the speed and the instincts with which this guy plays and how he gets people around him better,” Desai said, “he’s kind of been the one constant for us this year that’s played in every single game and has been that productive every single game, week in and week out,. His ability to get off blocks, his ability to key and diagnose plays and get to the ball carrier on a consistent basis is unique and I think that’s what needs to be emphasized.”

5. Injury report

Along with Dalton, the Bears declared out cornerback Xavier Crawford, wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant and left tackle Jason Peters.

Fields, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) and nose tackle Eddie Goldman (finger) are questionable.

The Bears also brought back defensive lineman Bilal Nichols from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Nine players still are on the COVID-19 list: defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, wide receivers Allen Robinson and Isaiah Coulter, safety Tashuan Gipson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, tight ends Jesse James and Jesper Horsted, inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe and running back Ryan Nall.

Predictions

Brad Biggs (12-2)

The Seahawks will have their first losing season since 2011. A lot has gone wrong for them. Russell Wilson missed three games with a finger injury on his right (throwing) hand that required surgery. The trade for safety Jamal Adams looms as one of the worst moves in the league over the last decade and leaves the team without a 2022 first-round draft pick. The Seahawks don’t have an elite pass rush and have issues at cornerback, but they’ve played relatively well on defense. They have not allowed more than 23 points in the last nine games and have held five opponents to 17 or fewer, which means the offensively challenged Bears will have their hands full.

Seahawks 20, Bears 17

Colleen Kane (13-1)

This is a winnable game for the Bears against a mediocre Seahawks team. The Seahawks give up a ton of yards on defense but are decent defending in the red zone, an area the Bears offense has struggled. The Bears’ COVID-19 situation was complicating matters late in the week, with defensive lineman Akiem Hicks the latest player to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list. With that uncertainty and Nick Foles starting over Justin Fields, I’m giving the edge to the Seahawks at home.

Seahawks 23, Bears 20

Dan Wiederer (13-1)

The NFL’s least productive passing offense is switching to its third-string quarterback while facing the league’s most vulnerable passing defense. Logic says the stumbling Bears might face-plant in this one. With Justin Fields again sidelined by an injury, the bad news keeps coming at Halas Hall. But for some inexplicable reason, I’m convinced the Bears have one more victorious effort in them. Maybe it comes on the road in Seattle — courtesy of St. Nick (Foles). Happy belated Christmas, Chicago.

Bears 24, Seahawks 23

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson, Seahawks setting stage for divorce?

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Reaction To Snow Game In Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field. “I like it,” Russ said with a smile....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Earlier Sunday morning, a report suggested Russell Wilson isn’t expected to reach a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks in the coming years. CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reported the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks appears to be reaching an end. He said a potential trade is “very real.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles gives subtle jab to Matt Nagy

When the Chicago Bears took the field on Sunday afternoon, their season was already mathematically over. The playoffs were no longer an option at 4-10, therefore this team was playing for pride. Make no mistake, though. The Bears were not playing for their head coach. No matter what anyone has...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Wbbm Am#Wrto#The Minnesota Vikings#Nfc#Pro Bowl
FanSided

NFL teams eliminated from playoffs 2022

Here are all the teams who have been eliminated from playoff contention through Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season. Not every NFL team will be lucky enough to qualify for the postseason, as 18 will end up watching the playoffs from the couch at home after being eliminated. With...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

New rumors on when the Chicago Bears will fire Matt Nagy revealed today

We have been trying to predict when the Chicago Bears will let everyone know that Matt Nagy will not be the head coach of the team in 2022. However, with every passing week, fans have now become numb to the situation making comments like “wake me up when it happens” or “I’ll believe it when I see it.” Honestly, I thought for sure it was going to happen after the loss to the Vikings on Monday Night Football. That was the second embarrassing loss on national TV in a row.
NFL
Field Gulls

Seattle Seahawks freaking embarrass themselves, lose 25-24 to Chicago Bears

The Seattle Seahawks (5-10) are officially eliminated from postseason contention after a 4th quarter collapse against a Chicago Bears (5-10) team that started Nick Foles at quarterback. They had a 24-14 lead and ended up losing 25-24. Russell Wilson was largely terrible in the 2nd half outside of his TD to Gerald Everett. Rashaad Penny had 135 yards rushing and a touchdown, Carlos Dunlap and Rasheem Green had multiple sacks of Foles, yet it didn’t matter.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Seahawks fans kept throwing snowballs on field during loss

Frustrated Seattle Seahawks fans seemingly aired their disgust on Sunday by tossing snowballs on the field during the team’s latest loss. The Seahawks fell to 5-10 after Sunday’s 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. The latest loss came with the Seahawks giving up a touchdown and two-point conversion with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter.
NFL
FanSided

New report on Chicago Bears, Matt Nagy is absolutely terrifying

The Chicago Bears enter Week 17 with a record of 5-10 and a future that should include plenty of change — or so we think. This is now year number four in the Matt Nagy experiment. At first, it was cute. It was actually rather positive. Nagy came in and breathed some fresh air into the room, and Bears fans appreciated the energy and positivity.
NFL
On3.com

Report: Chicago Bears' 2022 head coaching picture becoming clear

The Chicago Bears have been trending in the wrong direction under the leadership of head coach Matt Nagy. After starting the season 3-2, the Bears have since lost eight of their last nine and currently sit at 4-10 overall heading into Sunday’s road game against the Seattle Seahawks. As...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy