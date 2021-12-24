ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

TiVo Stream 4K streaming stick review: A solid streamer with serious competition

By Christian de Looper
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HZexO_0dVGGLhc00

When you think of the word TiVo, you probably think of the old-school TV recorders. TiVo isn’t gone, though. In fact, the company is still going strong with a line of streaming devices that bring it into this decade. But while the original TiVo was arguably head and shoulders above much of the competition, these days, its streaming devices, like the TiVo Stream 4K, have a high bar to beat.

The market of streaming devices is relatively crowded. That’s especially true in the world of Android TV streaming devices. The TiVo Stream 4K is built on Android TV . That means it has to compete with Google’s own streaming devices, and those from other third parties. Can the TiVo Stream 4K compete? I’ve been using the device for a while now to find out.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nnucD_0dVGGLhc00

TiVo Stream 4K – Every Streaming App and Live TV on One Screen – 4K UHD, Dolby Vision HDR and D…

Price: $28.99
You Save: $11.00 (28%)
Buy Now

TiVo Stream 4K design

The first thing to notice abou t the TiVo Stream 4K is its design and it’s…not the sleekest device out there. The TiVo Stream 4K is relatively large for a streaming device, and pretty boxy too. It looks kind of like a mineature PlayStation 4 with its two-step shape. It has a HDMI connector at the end of the cable, with both a USB-C and a MicroUSB port on the side and back, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zB4r6_0dVGGLhc00 Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Perhaps more important than the design of the actual streaming device is the design of the remote. That’s what you’ll interact with regularly. The remote is relatively small and compact. But, while some streaming remotes only include software controls, this one has controls for channels too. There’s a channel up and down button, as well as number buttons. Of course, you’ll still get a button for Google Assistant and a quick access button for Netflix.

The remote is built from plastic, but it feels just as cheap as most other remotes — not more so. The buttons offer a nice click, and the remote didn’t feel like it would break.

TiVo Stream 4K features and software

The TiVo Stream 4K has all the features you would expect from an Android TV-powered device. It has Google Assistant built into it, with its ability to get information from the web and control smart home devices. And, it has the ability to cast content from your phone or computer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41FIiu_0dVGGLhc00 Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

There aren’t really many TiVo-specific features on offer here. The only real exception to that is the TiVo Stream app, which is built to serve as a kind of hub for all your content. Unfortunately, however, the app doesn’t offer much content of its own. And, even the live TV options simply boot you into the Pluto TV or Sling app, if you use either of those services. If not, however, the TiVo Stream app won’t be all that helpful for your needs.

If you use multiple live TV services — like Sling and Pluto — the TiVo Stream app is a nice way to bring them all together. But that’s only true with certain services. The TiVo Stream app doesn’t work for services like YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TmnD7_0dVGGLhc00 Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The recommendations on offer by the app are fine, but not incredible. Part of that may be because I only used the device for a week or so before writing the review.

Everything else works just like a normal Android TV device — so if you’ve used Android TV before, you shouldn’t have trouble here. You’ll get the ability to download all your favorite streaming services, and access all your Google services and apps.

TiVo Stream 4K performance

The TiVo Stream 4K is capable of outputting 4K content at up to 60 frames per second, plus it supports formats like Dolby Vision and HDR10 . That’s pretty much what we would expect from a streaming device in this price range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jl6jO_0dVGGLhc00 Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Generally, the TiVo Stream 4K felt fast and responsive most of the time. There were occassions when it seemed to stutter a little. Still, it remained fast when bouncing between apps and using services like Google Assistant.

Conclusions

The TiVo Stream 4K is a capable 4K streaming device at a relatively affordaible price point. It streams at a solid quality, and while some may find the TiVo Stream app more useful than others, it’s still nice to have.

Only one problem though — the Google Chromecast with Google TV comes at a similar price, and offers many of the same features. But, since it’s a Google device, it’s likely to get more timely support, and for longer.

Ultimately, you’ll be satisfied with the TiVo Stream 4K as a streaming device — but not necessarily for its TiVo-based features.

The competition

As mentioned, the biggest competition comes from the Google Chromecast with Google TV, which offers a similar video quality and similar features. If you’re deciding between the two, Google’s device is probably a safer bet. But you won’t be disappointed with the TiVo Stream 4K.

Should I buy the TiVo Stream 4K?

Yes, but only if you like the idea of the TiVo-specific features. Otherwise, go for the Chromecast with Google TV.



TiVo Stream 4K – Every Streaming App and Live TV on One Screen – 4K UHD, Dolby Vision HDR and D…

Price: $28.99
You Save: $11.00 (28%)
Buy Now

The post TiVo Stream 4K streaming stick review: A solid streamer with serious competition appeared first on BGR .

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

Enhance your entertainment with a TV soundbar from Amazon’s big sale

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: 150+ crazy Amazon holiday deals that disappear today Enjoying a night watching TV is the quintessential winter evening. Showing a movie on the screen while your family is on the couch around you makes for a great night. But how do you better enhance that kind of setting? There are multiple ways. Snagging Amazon’s most popular smart TV while it’s on sale would be a good idea. But if you like the TV that you have, adding a TV soundbar would be the next step. A TV soundbar to boost the experience of watching sports, movies, or TV...
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more

Christmas week has arrived! Hopefully, plenty of people out there have plans to get together safely with friends and family. It’ll be so nice to see everyone! But there’s also a downside to Christmas week: Nearly all of Amazon’s lingering Black Friday deals will definitely disappear soon. There are still so many best-selling products available at all-time low prices. But many top-sellers are also selling out now. If you want to save on the hottest gear from the likes of Apple, Sony, Samsung, Google, LG, Bose, iRobot, and more, this might be your last chance. Amazon’s best Black Friday 2021 deals are disappearing...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. With Christmas Eve 2021 now just one day away, we’re really coming down to the wire. There are so many amazing Amazon deals that are about to end! The good news is that some of Black Friday 2021’s best bargains are back right now.
ELECTRONICS
SFGate

This 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its Black Friday price

It’s a week after Black Friday and this 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its lowest price, which I think y’all should take as a sign. Promising a stunning viewing experience in 4K Ultra HD (that’s over 8 million pixels), this Goliath television stuffs a boatload of features in more than six feet of sexy screen.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#Google Tv#4k Tv#Tivo Stream 4#K Uhd#Dolby Vision#Mineature#Hdmi#Usb C
komando.com

10 Roku tips and tricks you wish you knew before now

Streaming services have gained popularity as some major movies and TV shows premiere on these services. People are cutting the cord in favor of Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and more. If you have a newer smart TV, you can download and install most major streaming...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

Do I Need a Streaming Device With a Smart TV?

Your smart TV may have a lot of valuable features, but sometimes a streaming stick can do something a smart TV can’t. This guide will help you decide if you need a streaming stick in addition to your smart TV by explaining how to compare features and check alternative methods for watching content.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Netflix
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is only $550 at Best Buy today — But hurry!

Cyber Monday might technically be over but we’re still spotting some of the best Cyber Monday deals hanging around. For instance, one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available is in the form of an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. Normally priced at $750, it’s down to just $550 right now. As with all Cyber Monday deals hanging on, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will stick around. If it’s just the TV for you, snap it up now so you don’t miss out. You won’t regret it.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's holiday flash sale ends tonight: Grab $13 headphones, cheap 4K TVs and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We're in that nebulous period between Black Friday and Christmas where deals materialize out of the ether and disappear just as fast. And Best Buy is fully embracing that approach with a surprise flash sale that began Friday. This flash sale ends tonight, but it is worth checking out while there's still time. Best Buy's sale brings a slew of great new offers, including over 50% off Sony-WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Turn off this TV setting ASAP

With most tech gadgets, you get what you pay for. Often, that means cool features and high-quality visuals are limited to expensive devices. However, when it comes to TVs, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a five-star experience. Fiddling with your TV’s settings...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
thestreamable.com

DEAL ALERT: Get All-New Roku Express 4K+ For Just $24 (40% OFF), Our Favorite Budget 4K Streamer

Earlier this year, Roku launched their least expensive 4K streaming device, which includes a voice remote with TV controls. Despite the low price, the Roku Express 4K+ is full featured and supports 4K streaming with HDR and HDR10+. For a limited time, you can get the Roku Express 4K+ for just $24 (normally $39.99), which is an all-time low – even cheaper than Black Friday.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Cheap TV deals from Amazon starting at just $119.99

If you're looking to pick up a cheap TV deal before the holidays, Amazon has you covered with a slew of Fire TVs from brands like Insignia and Toshiba, starting at just $119. While Amazon's TV deals won't ship in time for Christmas, today's offers are the lowest prices we've ever seen, and some discounts beat what we saw during Black Friday.
TV SHOWS
SPY

The Best 4K TVs for Gaming & Streaming in 2021

With 4K TVs being more affordable than ever, it’s easy to get your hands on the TV of your dreams. Even if you’re working with a fairly limited budget, you can find excellent options from brands like TCL and even Samsung. Sony and LG have premium models with high-end features like OLED screens and Dolby Cinema picture and audio processing, making them great home theater upgrades if you’re willing to spend a bit more. With so many options for 4K TVs available, it can be difficult to know where to start. So here are a few key points to keep in...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

T-Mobile brings back popular promo for a free 5G iPhone 13 Pro, second-gen AirPods, and more

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. T-Mobile dropped us a line to let us know that starting today, it is offering a new promotion that it calls the "buy a line, get a line offer." This is how it works. Anyone with two or more voice lines on T-Mobile can add an additional voice line and get another for free. This is available for all of T-Mobile's popular plans including Essentials, Magenta, Magenta MAX, and Simple Choice.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony 4K TV just got a $300 price cut at Best Buy

Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home theater setup with Best Buy TV deals, including 4K TV deals featuring different brands and models across various budget ranges. For a premium product that’s available for much cheaper than usual, check out Best Buy’s $300 discount for the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,200.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $600 at Best Buy to celebrate Green Monday 2021

Today’s Green Monday, one of the retail industry’s busiest shopping days, and if you’re on the hunt for 4K TV deals, there’s a wide variety to choose from among all the retailers who are participating in the event. A good source of discounts for 4K TVs is Best Buy, which is currently offering a $230 discount for this 70-inch TCL 4K TV that brings its price down to just $600, from its original price of $830.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Save money and ditch Netflix, Hulu, Peloton and more for these free options

Trying to save some cash? If you'd like to slash the amount of services you pay monthly fees for, many of the most popular ones -- including Netflix, Hulu, Apple Music, Grubhub and DoorDash -- can be swapped for free alternatives. You might not end up with the exact same product, but you can often get pretty darn close.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

BGR.com

284K+
Followers
6K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy