Best S&P 500 ETFs Of December 2021

As the top benchmark for U.S. stock market performance, the S&P 500 has spawned numerous exchange-traded funds (ETFs) designed to duplicate its performance. Funds that track this key index provide the cornerstone for the portfolios of countless buy-and-hold investors.

Passively managed ETFs aim to duplicate the performance of the S&P 500, providing great exposure to the best large-cap stocks in the U.S. Here are the best S&P 500 ETFs for investors who want to get exposure to this key index.

Our review looked at more than a dozen ETFs that track the performance of the S&P 500. We excluded certain leveraged and actively managed funds as they tend to charge higher expense ratios without delivering better returns or higher dividend yields. In addition, we excluded S&P 500 index funds, which are covered in a separate listing.

In selecting the best S&P 500 exchange-traded funds, we focused on those funds that offered a combination of low expense ratios and performance that closely matched or exceeded the returns of the benchmark index.

What Are S&P 500 ETFs?

Almost all exchange-traded funds aim to duplicate the performance of a given market index by purchasing a basket of securities tracked by a benchmark index. Investors are then able to buy shares of the fund and trade them like they would any stock.

The very first ETF launched in the U.S. was an S&P 500 fund, the SPDR’s SPY, which remains the biggest ETF in the world by AUM. An S&P 500 ETF is simply a fund that aims to duplicate the performance of the S&P 500 Index, or one of its various sub-indexes (like the S&P 500 Growth Index tracked by IVW).

The S&P 500 is market capitalization weighted, which means that the sway given to each company’s performance is based on the total market value of its outstanding shares. Many of the best S&P 500 ETFs follow the same market-capitalization-based approach as the index itself, although RSP swaps in an equal weighting strategy to switch things up.

How to Choose an S&P 500 ETF

Here are the key points to compare between potential S&P 500 ETFs before you invest.

Expense Ratios

Both passively managed and active ETFs exist—but S&P 500 ETFs are passively managed by definition. In addition, S&P 500 ETFs are among the largest ETFs by assets with some of the biggest trading volumes in the industry. Taken together, S&P 500 expense ratios, or the fees charged by funds to cover their operating expenses, should be negligible. In cases where expense ratios are somewhat higher, check to see if the fund’s performance justifies the higher management fee.

Liquidity

Hands-off, buy-and-hold retirement investors don’t need to worry terribly much about ETF liquidity. But if you’re more of an active investor trading in a taxable brokerage account, it’s worth understanding how an ETF’s liquidity could impact your strategy. Funds with higher average trading volumes are more liquid, and ones with lower trading volumes are less. Choosing an S&P 500 fund that’s more liquid ensures you are able to promptly buy and sell shares without having to give up returns.

Inception Date

The newer the ETF, the shorter the performance track record. Why does that matter for S&P 500 ETFs? Older funds have been through more economic cycles and have been stress tested by wider varieties of market conditions. By looking back at the performance history of older funds, you can have more confidence about how a fund might perform in future cycles.

Share Price and Investment Minimums

A chief difference between ETFs and index funds is that ETFs generally have no minimums to start investing, and their share prices are fractions of the investment minimums required by many index funds. This means you can start investing in S&P 500 ETFs for just the cost of one share.

That said, the share prices of S&P 500 ETFs vary widely, so new investors may want to ensure that the prices of their ETFs of choice aligns with how they plan to invest. This especially if you pursue dollar cost averaging as not all brokerages currently allow clients to buy fractional shares of ETFs.

Dividend Yield

Dividends are a key benefit of investing in the large-cap stocks that comprise the S&P 500. The dividend yield of S&P 500 ETFs represents the percentage the component companies of the benchmark index pay out annually in dividends per dollar you invest in a fund. When choosing an S&P 500 ETF, make sure their dividend yield is at least aligned with the best funds on this list, if not higher.

What’s the Difference Between ETFs and Index Funds?

The difference between ETFs and index funds comes down to a very short list of features, including liquidity, minimum purchase requirements and availability. Depending on your investing strategy, there are times where one or the other might be more suited to your portfolio.

Liquidity

If you need to take money out of your investment portfolio on a regular basis, an ETF might offer better liquidity than an index fund. You can trade ETFs any time the market is open and can access funds on a standard settlement schedule. Index funds, meanwhile, can only buy and sell their shares once a day. This is one reason that day traders and institutional investors prefer ETFs.

Minimum Purchase Requirements

Many index funds have investment minimums, sometimes in excess of $1,000—although there are more and more index funds that offer $0 minimums, especially in workplace retirement funds like a 401(k). ETFs are available for purchase at just the per-share price, which can be a sliver of an index fund’s minimum investment.

Availability

It’s possible that your employer-sponsored retirement plan or online brokerage only offers index funds or ETFs. For instance, it’s less common to be able to buy ETFs in workplace retirement plans, though this is changing some, and rarely brokerages may not offer index funds or ETFs.

While these key differences are important to keep in mind, most long-term, buy-and-hold investors will be best suited by whatever S&P 500 fund offers the lowest expense ratio, highest returns and investment minimums that align with their finances.

