A few weeks ago my wife accepted a pretty amazing upgrade offer on her Amex Gold card to an Amex Platinum. One thing I had forgotten about was that she already had an authorized user offer on the card, one of many we have been getting. The originalplan was to wait until the first of the year and wait for the $25K US supermarket cap to reset. Then we would do the authorized user spend in the grocery category earning 4X on the purchase plus the 10K bonus after $2K in spend.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO