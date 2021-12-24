Belfast Review

Writer-director Kenneth Branagh and cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos on making a film that was “quieter and more free.”. Kenneth Branagh and cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos have collaborated on a number of movies, beginning with 2007's Sleuth and including Branagh’s run of major studio productions up through Artemis Fowl, in 2020. But when they set out to work on Branagh's latest work, Belfast, it was a whole different ball game. This wasn’t a big budget studio movie that required building out a world based on familiar IP. It was perhaps exactly the opposite, a small story set in one location (and mostly on one street), and a very personal story to Branagh. Based on his childhood in Northern Ireland during the start of the period of conflict known as The Troubles, Belfast follows a young boy named Buddy, whose idyllic life is disrupted by an outbreak of violence.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO