Belfast Review

By Chris Carter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistory is vast, and in theory, infinite. Knowing all the ins and outs of every country can be tough for even the most hardened of historians, but Kenneth Branagh tries his best to educate us with a slice of life drama set in Belfast, Northern Ireland, during “The...

infusenews.com

Critics Choice Awards 2022: The ‘Belfast’ is leads in film nomination

The best film of the year has been selected by the critics. The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards film nominees were released on Monday, with Focus Features’ “Belfast” and 20th Century Studios’ “West Side Story” leading the pack with 11 nominations each. “Belfast,” which...
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

The Images of Belfast: A Black-and-White Ode to Childhood

Writer-director Kenneth Branagh and cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos on making a film that was “quieter and more free.”. Kenneth Branagh and cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos have collaborated on a number of movies, beginning with 2007's Sleuth and including Branagh’s run of major studio productions up through Artemis Fowl, in 2020. But when they set out to work on Branagh's latest work, Belfast, it was a whole different ball game. This wasn’t a big budget studio movie that required building out a world based on familiar IP. It was perhaps exactly the opposite, a small story set in one location (and mostly on one street), and a very personal story to Branagh. Based on his childhood in Northern Ireland during the start of the period of conflict known as The Troubles, Belfast follows a young boy named Buddy, whose idyllic life is disrupted by an outbreak of violence.
MOVIES
Romesentinel.com

Cinema screens Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’

Cinema Capitol, 230 W. Dominick St., will screen “Belfast” on Friday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 27. Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” is a poignant story of love, laughter, and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Morrison
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Judi Dench
