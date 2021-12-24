ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist on statue removals: It's one country, one system now in Hong Kong

China-born New Zealand artist Chen Weiming speaks to CNN about...

CNN

China fines 'live-streaming queen' Viya $210 million for tax evasion

New Delhi/Beijing (CNN Business) — Chinese live-stream shopping influencer Huang Wei, known as Viya, has been hit with a whopping $210 million penalty for tax evasion and kicked off social media. Viya — also known in China as the "live-streaming queen" — was ordered to pay 1.34 billion yuan...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Intel apologizes in China after backlash over Xinjiang statement

Hong Kong (CNN) — Intel has apologized in China following a backlash over a directive to suppliers not to source products or labor from the Xinjiang region. The US chipmaker told suppliers in a letter dated December 2021 that it "is required to ensure our supply chain does not use any labor or source goods or services from the Xinjiang region" of China, citing government restrictions and questions from investors and customers.
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Amazon Killed One Of Its Most Popular Features Because China’s Communist Party Demanded It

Amazon stopped offering customer ratings and reviews of books sold in China at the request of the Chinese Communist Party, according to a Reuters investigation. The Chinese government ordered Amazon to stop allowing customers to review books following less-than-perfect ratings of a collection of President Xi Jinping’s writings, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. Amazon partnered with a state-owned firm called China International Book Trading Corp (CIBTC) and created a portal, which it called China Books, that promotes Chinese Communist Party material and forbids negative reviews.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China says 'bright' prospect for democracy in Hong Kong

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Prospects for democracy in Hong Kong are "bright", China said on Monday in a white paper, a day after pro-Beijing candidates won a legislative election in the city in record low turnout after a sweeping Chinese crackdown on its freedoms. China had "restored order" and...
POLITICS
goodmorningpost.com

China claims to have “advanced the democratic system” in Hong Kong

China declared today in a white paper that democracy prospects in Hong Kong are “bright,” a day after pro-Beijing candidates won a legislative election in the city with a record low turnout, following a massive Chinese crackdown on Hong Kong’s freedoms. Ji. The State Council stated in...
POLITICS
atlanticcitynews.net

Should US Get Tougher on China Over Hong Kong or Use Other Approach

WASHINGTON - U.S.-based Hong Kong observers contacted by VOA have disagreed about whether a tougher Biden administration response to Hong Kong's first legislative election under Beijing-imposed conditions would help to curb the erosion of democracy in the city. Sunday's election almost completely eliminated pro-democracy voices from the former British colony's...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Hong Kong students, alumni mourn loss of campus Tiananmen statues

Hong Kong university students and graduates on Friday paid solemn tribute to two campus statues marking Beijing's 1989 suppression of Tiananmen Square democracy protesters, which were removed overnight as authorities steadily erase all remaining tributes to the historical event. Before dawn on Friday, the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) removed the "Goddess of Democracy" from its campus.
CHINA
omahanews.net

As part of Hong Kong crackdown, Tiananmen Square statue removed

HONG KONG - A sculpture at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) honoring the scores of pro-democracy demonstrators killed in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989 was taken down on December 22. The sculpture depicted bodies heaped in stark remembrance of pro-democracy protesters who lost their lives in Beijing. The removal...
CHINA
The Independent

Two more Hong Kong universities remove public monuments to 1989 Tiananmen protests in Beijing

Two more universities in Hong Kong have removed public monuments commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen protests in Beijing on Friday.The move comes just a day after the 26-feet-tall “Pillar of Shame” statue was removed from the University of Hong Kong.Early on Friday morning the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) removed a statue known as the “Goddess of Democracy” from its public piazza, reported Reuters.The 6.4 metre-tall bronze statue holding a flame was modelled after a 10-metre white plaster and foam statue erected by students in Tiananmen Square in 1989.The statue in Tiananmen Square stood as a symbol of the...
CHINA
ABC News

More Tiananmen massacre memorials removed in Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Universities in Hong Kong are removing memorials to the bloody suppression of the 1989 Chinese pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. The Chinese University of Hong Kong early Friday took down the “Goddess of Democracy,” a statue based on a figure created by art students and brought to the square shortly before the crackdown in which hundreds, if not thousands, of people were killed.
CHINA
AFP

Hong Kong retailers forge new path without mainland Chinese tourists

Three years of democracy protests followed by a pandemic have devastated Hong Kong retailers who had grown used to relying on cash from mainland Chinese tourists. The Hong Kong government's proposal of a daily quota, which is reported to be around 1,000, will not have a "significant impact" in boosting tourist spending back to pre-pandemic levels, Savills' Smith said.
RETAIL
Business Insider

China's 'social credit' system ranks citizens and punishes them with throttled internet speeds and flight bans if the Communist Party deems them untrustworthy

China has been rolling out a system that ranks its citizens based on their "social credit." People can be punished if they drive badly, buy too many video games, or steal. It's not a unified, nationwide system, but China plans on eventually making it mandatory for everyone. The Chinese Communist...
CHINA
