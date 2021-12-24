Artist on statue removals: It's one country, one system now in Hong Kong

Two more universities in Hong Kong have removed public monuments commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen protests in Beijing on Friday.The move comes just a day after the 26-feet-tall “Pillar of Shame” statue was removed from the University of Hong Kong.Early on Friday morning the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) removed a statue known as the “Goddess of Democracy” from its public piazza, reported Reuters.The 6.4 metre-tall bronze statue holding a flame was modelled after a 10-metre white plaster and foam statue erected by students in Tiananmen Square in 1989.The statue in Tiananmen Square stood as a symbol of the...

