New Venafi research shows 57% of companies would change their mind about paying ransoms if they had to report them. Venafi, the inventor and leading provider of machine identity management, announced the findings of a global survey of more than 1,500 IT security decision makers that reveals that almost two-thirds (60%) of security almost two-thirds (60%) believe ransomware threats should be prioritized at the same level as terrorism. These opinions echo the U.S. Department of Justice, which raised the threat level of ransomware following the Colonial Pipeline attack earlier this year. The study also found that less than one-third of respondents have implemented basic security controls that break the ransomware kill chain.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO