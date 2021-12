It's the most wonderful time of the year - the lights are hanging, the decorations are up and the tree is trimmed. That small evergreen in your home probably looks beautiful with its tinsel, ornaments and garland all adorning it, but there is a chance that there's something much more sinister fastened to your tree as well. It's a small brown clump and if you see it, you're probably going to want to get that tree out of your house faster than Santa drops down a chimney.

GARDENING ・ 10 DAYS AGO