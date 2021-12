For those who have a competitive spirit, Punch Bowl Social Atlanta may be the best place for you to spend your New Year’s Eve. As 2021 comes to a close, ring in the new year with live entertainment and games. From 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Friday, December 31st, Punch Bowl Social will be hosting a New Year’s Eve bash. Located at The Battery, the gastropub has several games for all guests including vintage arcade games, ping pong, board games, foosball and much more.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO