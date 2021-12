Boxes are packed and numbered. Food items have been counted out. The Goodfellows are ready to go. Gifts will be handed out on Christmas Eve morning. If you would like to help distribute Goodfellows boxes, be at the Terry County Show Barn around 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve morning. You will be blessed. About 166 families will benefit from your generosity.

TERRY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO