WASHINGTON — House Democrats are facing an onslaught of departures with less than a year to go before the midterm elections. So far, 23 Democratic representatives have said they won't seek re-election, including five in December alone. Three of them — Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Lucille Roybal-Allard of California, and Albio Sires of New Jersey — made their announcements just in the last week.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO