Scene in MLT: Getting ready to hatch

Over the last couple of days, my wife Suzie and I spent some time making cookies in anticipation of the upcoming Christmas season. We started with several dozen ginger cookies which were not too sweet but just right. The recipe is from a 1930’s cookbook. During that time sugar was seldom available due to the Great Depression. No doubts the adult visitors may enjoy these with some hot chocolate on the side. Another two batches were of an oatmeal, chocolate and butterscotch variety we had invented by accident a few years back. The two chip result was loaded with flavor and tempts me every time I go through the kitchen.

LOUISA, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO