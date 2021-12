Texas A&M’s loss is Rutgers’ gain. The Scarlet Knights officially accepted a bid to the Gator Bowl today to replace the COVID-stricken Aggies. Despite finishing the regular season below .500, Rutgers found itself in position to fill-in for Texas A&M because it had the highest Academic Progress Rate (APR) of all the 5-7 teams. That left the Scarlet Knights as the first team to be invited after the Aggies backed out, and they gladly accepted.

