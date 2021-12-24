ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Double Knifepoint Robber Who Threatened Anne Arundel Exxon Clerk In Custody: Police

By Joe Gomez
 2 days ago
Gas Station Where Attempted Armed Robbery Took Place Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police in Anne Arundel County have arrested a man suspected of locking himself inside a convenience store with a clerk and threatening him with two knives during a robbery.

On Dec. 21, at around 7:30 a.m. Anne Arundel County police responded to the Exxon located at 1318 Annapolis Road in Odenton for a report of an armed male inside the business.

The male, identified as 27-year-old Robert Lee Harper, locked the doors to the store, threatened the clerk with two knives, and began removing merchandise, officials say.

Eventually, police made contact with the suspect and convinced him to unlock the doors. He was arrested and charged accordingly. No injuries were reported.

