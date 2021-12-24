ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

14-year-old killed by police as they shot at suspect, says LAPD

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sareen Habeshian, Kareen Wynter
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29L1vH_0dVG6bIz00

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Cali. ( KTLA ) – Police shot and killed a man suspected of assault inside a North Hollywood store on Thursday. Authorities say they believe an officer’s round also went through a dressing room wall, killing a 14-year-old girl.

The incident took place around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington department store that is part of a chain formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police initially received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon, then received additional calls indicating there was a shooting in progress, LAPD Capt. Stacy Spell said in an afternoon briefing.

Officers arrived at the location and began looking for a gunman.

“While conducting that search for the suspect, the officers encountered an individual who was in the process of assaulting another, and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Spell said, adding that officers opened fire when they saw the suspect assaulting another person. “The suspect was struck by gunfire.”

United, Delta cancel dozens of Christmas Eve flights due to omicron spike

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and declared two people dead at the scene.

One of the people who died was the suspect, who was shot and killed by police, according to LAPD.

The second person was a 14-year-old girl, who was found later, according to LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi.

When officers were shooting at the suspect, one of the rounds fired is believed to have penetrated a wall behind the suspect, authorities say. Beyond that wall was a dressing room, and when officers searched the area, they found the girl deceased, police explained in a later briefing.

“You can’t see into the dressing rooms and it just looks like a straight wall of drywall,” Choi said.

Additionally, the woman who was allegedly assaulted by the suspect had moderate-to-serious injuries to her head, arms, and face, police said. She was taken to a trauma center. It wasn’t immediately known if she’d been shot.

Police said they found a heavy metal cable lock near the suspect, but it was not yet clear what weapon was used when he allegedly assaulted the woman.

Watch: Video shows semis colliding, bursting into flames in Wisconsin pile-up

Throughout the day, anxious family members gathered outside in the parking lot, hoping to hear from their loved ones inside — both customers and workers who witnessed the incident and who were being interviewed by authorities.

Investigators still haven’t disclosed if it was a targeted or random attack.

“Right now there is an indication of one suspect,” Spell said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and surveillance footage will be reviewed. No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Rochester Police cancel searching for missing teen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials at the Rochester Police Department have located 15 year-old Zachary Fowler who was last seen on Monroe Avenue on Thursday. According to authorities Fowler was in need of his necessary medication. Fowler is currently being treated at a local hospital.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

9 years later, memories of West Webster Christmas Eve tragedy endure

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday marks the ninth anniversary of the tragic shooting and fire in West Webster, which took place on Christmas Eve in 2012. It resulted in the death of two firefighters: Lt. Michael Chiapperini, 43, and Tomasz Kaczowka, 19. Two other firefighters, Joseph Hofstetter and Ted Scardino, were injured, but survived. All of this was caused […]
WEBSTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
TMZ.com

Rapper Slim 400 Dead at 33, Shot and Killed in L.A.

11:44 AM PT -- Cops say they were called to the area on a report of gunshots, when they arrived, they located Slim 400 suffering from a gunshot wound in the driveway of a home. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 9:08 AM PT...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Jacqueline Avant Shooting Suspect Caught on Video Hour After Murder

3:30 PM PT -- Maynor was sentenced to 4 years for second-degree robbery with enhancements for prior felony conviction in November 2018. He was released on parole supervision on Sept. 1, 2021 after serving his full sentence. The man who allegedly killed Jacqueline Avant was caught in a backyard roughly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Cali#Ktla#Burlington Coat Factory#Lapd Capt#Spell#Delta
TheDailyBeast

Accused Serial Rapist Left Victim in a Ditch for Days With Broken Leg, Police Say

A California man has been charged with 14 felonies—including four counts of attempted murder—after he allegedly sexually assaulted six different women between September 2020 and August this year, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Jose Manuel Martinez Garcia, 36, of Coachella Valley, allegedly knocked three women unconscious and hit two others with his pickup truck. For one of the women hit by the truck, he allegedly left her in a ditch for days with a broken leg before she was rescued. Some of his other charges include rape, kidnapping, and attempted kidnapping.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Los Angeles

Do You Recognize Them? LAPD Releases Video of 7-Eleven Hold-ups

Authorities released security video Monday they hope will generate tips from the public to help identify a man and two women suspected of committing a string of hold-ups at Los Angeles 7-Eleven stores over three consecutive evenings. The robberies occurred Nov. 27-29 at 7-Elevens in communities by the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Police shoot dead 14-year-old girl in store dressing room while opening fire in pursuit of assault suspect

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed by police who opened fire on a Los Angeles department store while pursuing a suspect.The girl, whose name has not been released, was killed just before noon on Thursday while she was in a dressing room at a Burlington store in the San Fernando Valley’s North Hollywood neighbourhood.Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrived at the store responding a call about a male suspect accused of assaulting a woman with a deadly weapon, Captain Stacy Spell told a news conference.Mr Spell said police began firing when they saw the suspect engaged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Details Released In Ambush Of Baltimore Officer, Separate Homicide

Details in the ambush of a Baltimore officer and a separate homicide have been released by FoxBaltimore.com. Units responding to reports of a Pennington Avenue crash found officer Keona Holley with gunshot wounds to her head, hand and leg around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday, and shell casings in a parking pad across the street, the outlet says citing court documents.
BALTIMORE, MD
MyChesCo

Arrest Made in Shooting of 15-Year-Old Female in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old male and an adult in connection with the shooting incident that took place on December 11. On December 11 at approximately 11:52 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of Kirkwood Street in reference to a shooting incident that had occurred. Police located a 15-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily News

Man shot dead in Bronx road rage clash

A 45-year-old man was shot dead in a road rage confrontation in the Bronx early Wednesday, police said. Aracellio Pellot was sitting in the back of a black Nissan Murano when someone inside a white SUV behind him on E. 162nd St. near Melrose Ave. opened fire, blowing out the Nissan’s back windshield about 5:40 a.m., cops said. Pellot was struck in the back of the head. The Nissan’s terrified ...
BRONX, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy