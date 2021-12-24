ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Narendra Modi Nearly Lost His Way in 2021

By Audrey Wilson
Foreign Policy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now halfway through his second term, has had a long year. His government faced large-scale protests by...

The Independent

Indian PM Modi to hold discussions with state chiefs amid possible surge of Omicron cases

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on Thursday with state chief ministers to review the country’s preparedness for containing a possible surge of Covid cases from the Omicron variant.The meeting comes amid rising concerns about the newly discovered and highly transmissible variant’s spread across the country.India reported a total 236 Omicron cases, of which 104 people have recovered or have migrated, according to the federal health ministry.The states of Maharashtra and New Delhi have reported the largest number of Omicron cases with 65 and 64 cases respectively. The remaining cases have been recorded in the states...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Shock after leaders of several far-right Hindu groups allegedly call for genocide of minorities in India

A widely circulated video on social media allegedly showing far-right Hindu leaders giving open calls for the use of weapons against Muslims, a minority in India, has sparked condemnation and outrage from rights activists.The clip is from a religious conclave believed to be held in Haridwar city of the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, an important Hindu pilgrimage site, between 17-20 December. The three day conclave was streamed live on YouTube where dozens of monks are seen addressing the gathering and the alleged calls for taking up arms against Muslim minorities were given. In one widely circulated clip, a religious...
RELIGION
BBC

Karnataka: India lawmaker sorry for 'lie down and enjoy rape' remark

An opposition lawmaker in the southern Indian state of Karnataka has apologised for joking about rape. "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it," Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar said in reply to speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri's remark on chaos in the state assembly.
INDIA
Narendra Modi
Hackers Share Crypto Scam Link Using India’s PM Narendra Modi Twitter account

The official Twitter account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently compromised, with the hackers allegedly posting a message that India has officially recognized Bitcoin as a legal tender. The account also added that it will be distributing 500 BTC to citizens. However, the account was immediately discovered to be compromised as Twitter swiftly deleted the message and reclaimed the account.
INDIA
Indian court urges delay in state elections as Omicron spreads

NEW DELHI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - An Indian court urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to suspend political rallies and election campaigns in poll-bound states amid the rising number of Omicron cases, a variant of COVID-19. Judges of the Allahabad High Court in the country’s most populous Uttar Pradesh (UP) state said on Thursday the number of people infected with Omicron is on the rise and could result in a third wave of the coronavirus.
POLITICS
India’s PM announces booster shots for healthcare workers and people above 60 years

India will start administering booster shots against Covid to healthcare and frontline workers from 10 January, prime minister Narendra Modi announced on Christmas night.In an address to the country, the prime minister said the “precaution dose” will be administered to citizens over the age of 60 with comorbidities, as cases of the newly detected Omicron variant continue to rise in the country.India has so far reported at least 422 cases of those infected with the Omicron variant across 18 states.“From the point of view of precaution, the government has decided that healthcare and frontline workers should start getting a precaution...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Haridwar: Police case after outrage in India over anti-Muslim hate speech

Police in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand have launched an investigation after Hindu leaders called for violence against Muslims. Videos from a meeting of Hindu religious leaders showing provocative speeches went viral earlier this week, sparking outrage. The event took place in the holy town of Haridwar between 17...
RELIGION
India
No place to pray: Muslim worshippers under pressure in India

Dinesh Bharti drives around with other activists on Fridays heckling and harassing Muslims praying outside in Gurgaon, the latest flashpoint of sectarian tensions under India's Hindu nationalist government. Muslims praying in the open "create problems in the country and the entire world," the thickset Hindu man in his 40s said, a red tilak on his forehead marking him out as a devout member of India's majority religion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election in 2014 emboldened hardline groups who see India as a Hindu nation and its 200 million-strong Muslim minority as potentially dangerous outsiders. Gurgaon is a modern satellite city of the capital New Delhi. Around 500,000 Muslims either live there, have migrated to the area for work or labour there during the day.
RELIGION
India airlifts around 110 people including Afghans nationals from Kabul

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): A special repatriation flight from Kabul with around 110 people including Afghan citizens belonging to the Hindu and Sikh communities, is set to arrive here on Friday. The flight chartered by the Government of India is being operated from Kabul and is likely to...
INDIA
A coconut seller and a day laborer reflect on life in astoundingly unequal India

Panchavarnam and her husband earn about $2.50 a day selling coconuts from a rented cart on the streets of Madurai, a city in Southern India. That's barely enough to support their family of four. And when the pandemic struck, their income plummeted. They couldn't sell their wares during lockdowns. What's more, storms struck in November, destroying the thatched roof of the family hut. They had to borrow heavily to pay for repairs.
JOBS
