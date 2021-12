Disney has tapped Horacio Gutierrez — head of Global Affairs and chief legal officer at Spotify — as senior executive VP, general counsel and secretary, succeeding longtime Disney veteran Alan Braverman who this summer announced plans to retiring after nearly two decades as legal chief. Gutierrez’ appointment is effective February 1, reporting to Disney CEO Bob Chapek. Braverman along with public relations chief Zenia Mucha were part of the close inner circle of Bob Iger, who passed the CEO baton to Chapek in early 2020 and will leave the company entirely at year end. Gutierrez will oversee Disney’s legal team and legal...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO