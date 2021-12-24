ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Europe too has a COVID testing crisis, and a Christmas Omicron wave is making it worse

By David Meyer
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

Across much of Europe, public health officials are sounding the alarm: COVID testing kits are in short supply just as Omicron cases rise to near-record levels ahead of the Christmas holiday rush.

Long queues are beginning to form outside rapid-testing centers in Rome, Madrid and Milan. In Germany, consumer groups and employers are grumbling about a sudden spike in the price of testing kits (if they can even be obtained). And in some parts of France, appointments at a pharmacy for a COVID swab test are as hard to get as a restaurant reservation.

The surge in testing coincides with an ominous surge in Omicron cases.

According to the latest figures compiled by Our World in Data, France, Italy and the United Kingdom have seen a far bigger spike in testing than what's currently happening in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Z5p0_0dVG4Ies00

Here's what the COVID testing situation looks like across some European countries.

Italy

Never miss a story about COVID-19 vaccines

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

Preference saved

David Meyer

Preference saved

Vivienne Walt

Preference saved

Bernhard Warner

MORE TOPICS:

Preference saved

cryptocurrency

Preference saved

careers

Preference saved

supply chains

VIEW MORE

Last year, nationwide lockdown measures meant Christmas was a relatively solitary affair for most Italians; families were split up, save for Zoom or FaceTime video calls. This year, Italians are free to move around the country. But in a nation with so many 80- and 90-year-olds—Italy consistently ranks near the top for life expectancy—Italians are taking extra precautions.

On Thursday, Omicron pushed Italy's COVID numbers over 45,000, a doubling in the past ten days. The effect can be seen at pharmacies and testing centers. Droves of Italians were getting tested in recent days before making the journey to the parents and grandparents' homes for a weekend of feasting on nonna's cooking. They're finding hours-long waits to get tested.

In Milan, the surge in demand led to a variety of tech glitches that exacerbated the waits. The hold-up got so bad at one point on Thursday that Roberto Carlo Rossi, president of a doctors union, told the Italian daily, La Stampa, "I am very worried about the situation of the swabs and the malfunction of the computer systems. The situation is unmanageable and can be seen from the long lines in front of pharmacies."

It wasn't just Milan. In a tweet that captured the mood of the nation, an Italian man sounded off that the queues at the pharmacy for a rapid antigen test were probably longer than those found at the fishmonger.

"We're going crazy," he grumbled.

Germany

In Germany, where rapid antigen tests have been a way of life for most people throughout the year, there are few enormous queues outside the country's thousands of testing centers, and appointments remain freely available despite the recent introduction in many places of so-called 2G+ rules, which require even vaccinated and recovered people to get tested before entering shops.

Germany started offering free rapid tests to everyone in March, paying many pandemic-struck businesses who converted their premises into testing centers. In an attempt to discourage unvaccinated people who were using these free tests to access facilities, federal and state governments made a contentious decision in October to halt free testing. They partly reversed course within a month, allowing people to get tested for free at least once a week (the tests otherwise typically cost around €20.)

The story is not quite so rosy when it comes to the at-home rapid tests that people regularly use before meeting friends and family. In the summer, they were piled high everywhere, available for as little as $1 apiece. These days, they cost more in the $3-$5 range, hitting consumers and businesses alike. And earlier this month, with the fast-moving Omicron variant dominating headlines, many drugstores and grocery stores did start to report shortages.

Karl Lauterbach, Germany's bowtie-sporting new health minister, said earlier this week that test manufacturers had assured him they were not finding a problem pumping out enough product, even though demand was high. He repeated the government's advice that people test themselves regularly around Christmas, ideally on consecutive days.

Handelsblatt reported Thursday that some companies were finding it more difficult than usual to source tests for their workers. Although major retailers such as the Edeka supermarket chain and the dm and Rossmann drugstore chains say they have plenty of stock, consumer advocates told the business daily that many people do not have reliable, cheap supplies.

The consumer advocates' complaints were not just about stock levels and price, but also about the quality of the tests themselves. There are reportedly more than 600 different rapid tests on the market in Germany, mostly from China, and fewer than half have been quality-assured by the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Germany's federal institute for vaccines and biomedicines.

"The consumer has no security when it comes to availability and reliability," Eugen Brysch, head of the Germany Foundation for Patient Protection, told Handelsblatt. Brysch also called for rapid tests to be given the highest classification for medical devices, to ensure the quality of what goes on shelves.

France

With France on Thursday reporting more than 91,000 COVID-19 infections in a 24-hour period—a record for the pandemic—President Emmanuel Macron posted on his Instagram feed a video shot on his iPhone, appealing for caution over Christmas, and urging people to be tested. “Even if you’re vaccinated, test yourself or go get tested, to be certain you are not carrying the virus before you get together with your relatives, particularly if they are older,” he told them.

In fact, the French have been pouring into testing sites for days, as the Christmas vacation begins. About 6.2 million people—nearly 10% of the entire population—have been tested over the past week, according to government statistics on Friday—perhaps one reason, aside from Omicron’s transmission, for France’s record number of infections. Last week, several shopping centers began offering COVID-19 rapid tests to meet the huge demand.

Still the country’s network of pharmacies—a standard feature of every neighborhood in the country—have been overwhelmed with customers needing tests before Christmas. “To be honest, it is really complicated. The days are extremely long,” Paris pharmacist Mikhaël Habib said on BFM Television on Friday morning. “We are under huge pressure.”

The large number of self-administered rapid tests are not included in that official figure. Until a few days ago, many pharmacies still appeared to have plenty of tests, on sale for about five euros each. Fortune was able to buy 20 home tests last Saturday from two separate pharmacies in Paris, in preparation for a Christmas gathering. Now, there are signs in many pharmacy windows telling customers they have no more COVID-19 tests in stock. “Let me show you the shelf where the self-tests are normally kept,” pharmacist Marie-Claire Denoual in the city of Rennes, in western France, told a local reporter on Wednesday. “It has been empty for 15 days now.”

Appointments for PCR tests, given at laboratories across France, have been booked up for weeks for the days before Christmas. Testing tents set up on the sidewalks by pharmacies have seen some lines of people waiting, for the first time since they began appearing earlier this year. The results of the nasal swabs arrive within about 15 minutes in people’s smartphones, with a QR code that is then uploaded to a government app, and scanned at the doors of movie theaters, sporting arenas, and many restaurants. As of October, those rapid tests have been free, covered by public health insurance, for fully vaccinated people, and cost €25 for those are not vaccinated—yet another rule the government imposed, in order to push people to get jabbed.

For those testing positive—the highest daily number in France on Thursday since the pandemic hit nearly two years ago—there is a sense of resignation, and upturned plans.

“It was positive,” one man told BFM Television outside a pharmacy in Paris on Wednesday. “We’ll spend Christmas among ourselves, and we’ve cancelled our vacation.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

3 studies now suggest Omicron is milder than the Delta COVID variant

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Three studies have now indicated that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is much less likely than the Delta variant to put people in the hospital, and also potentially less likely to lead to severe disease. However, this is preliminary data—all three papers are yet to be peer-reviewed—and Omicron's more transmissible nature still heralds terrible strain on health-care systems in the near future.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Europe’s ski industry braces for another winter of pain as Omicron threatens the Alps

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. For weeks, the villages around Tignes, 6,000 feet up in the French Alps, have been painstakingly preparing new COVID-19 test sites in readiness for the hordes of British skiers booked to spend their Christmas and New Year holidays on the slopes—a long tradition that was scuttled by pandemic lockdowns in 2020.
INDUSTRY
Upworthy

People are sharing why they want to move from the U.S. to Europe and it's an eye-opener

Some Americans are making a conscious decision to leave the country for Europe and it's a telling sign of the times we live in. Many who took the decision say it's ironic that they had to move abroad to achieve the 'American dream.' Better pay, affordable healthcare, housing, education and better working conditions were some of the factors that motivated them to move. The ongoing mass resignations across industries over poor pay and toxic working conditions, dubbed 'The Great Resignation,' have highlighted how workers have had enough of the current system. Reddit user u/Frozenchair asked, "People who want to move from America to Europe, why?" and the responses are an eye-opener. Here are some of the top responses we came across:
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Lauterbach
Person
Emmanuel Macron
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show German Soldiers Marching With Torches After Germany Announced Restrictions For Unvaccinated People?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows German soldiers marching with torches after Germany announced restrictions for individuals who did not receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The image is from Oct. 13, several weeks before Germany announced restrictions for unvaccinated individuals. It shows soldiers marching to commemorate the sacrifices made by members of the German military during the Afghanistan War.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Omicron#Covid#Our World In Data#European#Italians#Facetime
Albany Herald

How Omicron is hitting travel to Europe

Several European countries have been forced into lockdown over the past few days as the highly-contagious Omicron variant continues to spread at an alarming rate. As more and more restrictions are brought in, travel to and across Europe is becoming increasingly difficult for tourists, particularly those from the UK, where cases have skyrocketed.
TRAVEL
The Jewish Press

Israel Adds US, Canada to List of Countries Banned for Travel

Israel has expanded its list of “red” countries to include the United States, Canada, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Monday. In a telephone vote, the Cabinet accepted the Health Ministry’s recommendation to add the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Country
France
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Place
Rome, IT
loyaltylobby.com

Italy & Greece Require Negative Covid-19 Test From EU/EEA Arrivals

Italy and Greece enacted new restrictions for travelers from other European Union/EEA and Schengen countries from which freedom of movement should apply. Italy has from today required all visitors to have a negative PCR-RT or antigen test, and Greece will require a negative PCT-RT one from 6 AM on Sunday (December 19, 2021).
PUBLIC HEALTH
wiproud.com

Live updates: Spain’s king urges renewed caution amid surge

Spain’s King Felipe VI has warned citizens to remain cautious as the coronavirus can still inflict widespread damage. His annual Christmas Eve speech came amid a record number of infections in the country Friday. Spanish health authorities have reported three days in a row of record-breaking caseloads and have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italy bans New Year events as COVID infections surge

ROME, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Italy has tightened restrictions to curb surging COVID-19 infections, including banning all public New Year's Eve celebrations, as daily infections hit a record high, the government said on Thursday. Health Minister Roberto Speranza said mask wearing would be compulsory outdoors again and ordered people to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
OilPrice.com

Europe’s Energy Crisis Just Got Worse

On top of an ongoing natural gas crunch, Europe faces the winter season with reduced nuclear output in France, exacerbating the energy crisis and leaving large parts of the continent praying for a milder winter. France’s EDF stopped on Thursday two nuclear power plants after finding a fault at one...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Austria says it WILL give a fourth Covid vaccine booster dose to health workers as Europe tries to avoid being forced into more restrictions by Omicron wave

Austria has said it will give a fourth Covid booster dose to health workers as Europe tried to avoid being forced into more restrictions by the Omicron wave. The country's National Vaccination Board announced the decision in updated guidance published late on Thursday, but it said there was not enough scientific data for it to recommend fourth shots be given more widely.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Fortune

67K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy