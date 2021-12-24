ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peltier Snow Globe Features Snowman Who Dresses Himself In Real Frost

By Dan Maloney
hackaday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe doubt that few of us ever thought that snow globes contain real snow, but now that we’ve seen a snow globe that makes its own snow, we have to admit the water-filled holiday decorating mainstay looks a little disappointing. Like a lot of the Christmas decorations...

hackaday.com

963kklz.com

Are You “Snow-Globing” Right Now?

We’ve all heard of “Cuffing Season” Well guess what? The latest trend in dating, especially when it comes to the holidays, is “Snow-Globing”! Heck, you might be doing it right now and don’t even know…that’s why The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought it up! If you are in the dark on this whole trend and missed it this morning, get educated on this, plus other stories featured in the segment we call “A Few Things We Think You Should Know”!
ENTERTAINMENT
oilcity.news

The Daily Breeze: It’s snow globe day!

Sometimes the weather makes it feel like we are in a perfect snow globe. Sometimes the snow falls peacefully and other times it’s a whirlwind out there. Regardless, the snow is always beautiful!. Check out what the Breeze blew in for today: check out the photos of how they...
CASPER, WY
Americajr.com

GALLERY: 2021 Holiday Display at ARIA Resort & Casino features giant snow globe

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas to check out their new holiday lobby display. A cheery display has arrived at ARIA Resort & Casino with fun and flavorful pastry masterpieces designed to delight audiences of all ages. A life-size gingerbread man, a donut tower, sugar-filled candy canes, an overflowing cup of hot cocoa, ice cream cones, snowflakes and more, all made entirely of chocolate, sugar and fondant, will welcome guests in the ARIA Lobby throughout the holiday season. It features an exquisite snow globe with a base made from 200 sugar panels; inside the globe, a hot cocoa cup is filled with tasty treats such as a large candy cane, colorful bears, a happy snowman, and other holiday confections.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vice

A Serious Search for the Most Realistic Fake Snow

Snow is a big part of celebrating Christmas, even when it isn’t winter. For those living in tropical countries and in the Southern Hemisphere where it’s summer this time of year, supermarket carols and plastic pine trees may be as festive as it gets. Meanwhile, some shopping malls whip out family-friendly machines that spew white foam as kids go berserk over a soapy attempt at snow.
LIFESTYLE
NBC Los Angeles

Pretty Peaks, Frosted With Snow, Thrill California Skiers

So your pantry is well-stocked on the frosting front as Christmas approaches? Because you've got a number of gingerbread houses, sugar cookies, and chocolate sweets to decorate?. Your frosting collection is impressive, no doubt. But would you have enough frosting to slather several major mountains around the central and southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Christmas snow and a bigger storm follows

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Dream no more. Snow will continue to fall across the area on Christmas into the evening hours. The heaviest snow will fall along and just south of the 94 corridor, Total snowfall of around 3-6" looks likely. We will see a break in the snow from Saturday night through noon on Sunday before the next in a trio of storms rolls into the valley. The 2nd storm will encompass much of the state with an additional 6-12" likely along with a bit more wind, I've attached snowfall maps of expected snowfall through Monday night. You can see some impressive totals across the state. Cold weather will continue to grip the area though the upcoming week with another round of snow, albeit lighter, roll into the area on Tuesday followed by BITTER arctic air with temps plummeting well below zero with wind chills around 40 below. Bundle up...drive carefully during the holiday weekend and make sure to have a winter weather survival kit in your vehicle.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Christmas Eve snow and a white Christmas – Mark

Snow is possible throughout the day. If you have any last minute errands, get them done earlier in the day. Today will be a warmer than average day, with temperatures in the 30s. Light snow is expected today with heavier amounts in the mountains; in fact some snow will continue...
ENVIRONMENT
SPY

Unwind Into Winter With This Quirky (Yet Warm) Trend: Sleeping Bag Shoes

TEVA has a lot to answer for; It seems that since the release of their ReEmber shoes, everyone is now making quilted, padded and so-ugly-they’re-cute shoes and boots. From high to budget prices, you can find a quilted shoe AKA sleeping bag shoes to kick around in. Um, what are sleeping bag shoes anyway? Sleeping bag shoes slightly resemble a sleeping bag. Now you may not have used a sleeping bag since your Scouting days, so think of a quilted comforter that you zip yourself into, and that’s a sleeping bag. Shoe designers have taken that comfortable item and turned it into...
APPAREL
WHSV

Massanutten Resort able to build base in colder weather

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Resort has announced that skiing and riding is available Tuesday on Paul’s Way, Southern Comfort and Diamond Jim. There will not be any intermediate or blue square terrain open Tuesday. The resort says the snowmaking team is working hard to build base and expand terrain as temperatures allow. For updates on conditions, click here.
MASSANUTTEN, VA
KTVZ

Lots of Snow For Christmas Weekend!

Today will be a fair day on the slopes, but snow showers will start later in the day. Wind driven snow is expected tonight and those conditions are expected to continue for the next several days. Mt. Bachelor is anticipating 24-48" of snow by Christmas morning with more snow arriving daily through the weekend. Mountain driving conditions are fine now, but holiday travelers should be aware that severe weather will be affecting all mountain roads this week.
BEND, OR
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Glass Cooktop and Get Rid of Burnt-On Food

It never fails. You’ve discovered an amazing five-star pasta recipe that you’re dying to try. You’ve got the prep work done, the beef browned, the ingredients sauteed and you crank up the heat. You’re distracted by a viral TikTok recipe and next thing you know, there’s marinara sauce burnt onto your beautiful glass stovetop. Devastating!
FOOD & DRINKS

