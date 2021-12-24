Peltier Snow Globe Features Snowman Who Dresses Himself In Real Frost

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas to check out their new holiday lobby display. A cheery display has arrived at ARIA Resort & Casino with fun and flavorful pastry masterpieces designed to delight audiences of all ages. A life-size gingerbread man, a donut tower, sugar-filled candy canes, an overflowing cup of hot cocoa, ice cream cones, snowflakes and more, all made entirely of chocolate, sugar and fondant, will welcome guests in the ARIA Lobby throughout the holiday season. It features an exquisite snow globe with a base made from 200 sugar panels; inside the globe, a hot cocoa cup is filled with tasty treats such as a large candy cane, colorful bears, a happy snowman, and other holiday confections.
Comments / 0