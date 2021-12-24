Watch now: Akiem Hicks' long good bye to Bears fans

Akiem Hicks came back with a bang on Monday Night Football. After missing three games because of an injury that came up during the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Steelers, Hicks put up a stat line reminding us how important he was to the defense. Hicks came away with 2 sacks, 3 quarterback hits, a pair of tackles-for-loss, and 5 total tackles. No one shows out for rivalry games under the lights like Hicks.

