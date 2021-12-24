ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch now: Akiem Hicks' long good bye to Bears fans

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks anticipates he's heading out...

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears notebook: Justin Fields takes a step back; Akiem Hicks on COVID-19 list

Bears quarterback Justin Fields did not practice Thursday after being limited in Wednesday’s practice — an apparent step back in his recovery from an ankle injury he suffered against the Vikings that puts his status for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks further in doubt. Andy Dalton returned...
NFL
Daily Herald

Bears place Hicks on COVID list; Fields sits out practice

Bears quarterback Justin Fields sat out practice Thursday due to an ankle injury. Head coach Matt Nagy revealed the injury Wednesday, but said he didn't think it would keep Fields from playing Sunday at Seattle. Fields was a limited participant when the team returned to practice Wednesday, but then he sat out all of Thursday's walk-through practice.
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Akiem Hicks placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Earlier today the Chicago Bears announced a few roster moves, included in which was them getting some players back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but with the way the last couple weeks have gone it was just a matter of time before they’d have a player heading the other way.
NFL
bleachernation.com

Because It’s That Kind Of Day: Akiem Hicks Goes on the COVID Reserve List, Justin Fields Doesn’t Practice

Akiem Hicks came back with a bang on Monday Night Football. After missing three games because of an injury that came up during the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Steelers, Hicks put up a stat line reminding us how important he was to the defense. Hicks came away with 2 sacks, 3 quarterback hits, a pair of tackles-for-loss, and 5 total tackles. No one shows out for rivalry games under the lights like Hicks.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akiem Hicks
NBC Chicago

Bears Put Veteran Tackle Akiem Hicks on COVID-19 List

Bears put veteran tackle Akiem Hicks on COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After offering a vintage performance in his return to action Monday night, Akiem Hicks has even more time to ponder his possible final days as a Chicago Bear. Thursday, the team announced that it is...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Heading Out#American Football
FOX Sports

Did Tom Brady's sideline antics cost him the MVP trophy?

Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Cam Newton reacts to Matt Rhule calling him out for 4th-down gaffe

The Carolina Panthers were defeated convincingly by the Buffalo Bills last week. One of the most memorable plays from the game occurred on a 4th-and-1 play, in which Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who was blitzed heavily, opted to pass instead of hand the ball on the option play, ultimately throwing the ball to no one. The play drew criticism from head coach Matt Rhule to which Newton offered a response.
NFL
Sporting News

Colts vs. Cardinals final score, results: Indianapolis bolsters playoff hopes with win over Arizona

With an impressive 22-16 road win over the Cardinals, the Colts are now a near-lock to reach the NFL playoffs. Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz completed 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Colts capture their sixth victory in their last seven games. Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton combined for 12 catches, 133 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jonathan Taylor continued what has been a spectacular season, racking up 27 carries and 108 rushing yards.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Earlier Sunday morning, a report suggested Russell Wilson isn’t expected to reach a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks in the coming years. CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reported the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks appears to be reaching an end. He said a potential trade is “very real.”
NFL
Boston Herald

4 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including Allen Robinson’s plan to return against the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers’ nagging toe injury

The Chicago Bears on Thursday continued preparation for the Green Bay Packers with more positive news on the health front: Veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson practiced again and said he expects to play Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Here are four things we learned at Halas Hall. 1. It has...
AARON RODGERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy