In a rare glimpse of what bipartisanship looks like in a post-Trump era, compromise was made on critical issues in the Senate’s passing of the Infrastructure Bill. Key trade-offs were made on the handling of climate change, however this bill will lay the foundation for more comprehensive climate reform in the near future. Although the bill does little to slow the effects of climate change, it does include historic funding that protects the country against the detrimental effects of climate change. This should be considered a success in and of itself for the reason that this is, in fact, an infrastructure bill rather than a bill dedicated to climate change reform.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO