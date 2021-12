There has been a growing number of reports around the Chicago Bears and potential organizational changes on the horizon. Head coach replacements for Matt Nagy have been floating for a while now. And more recently, there has been chatter about Ryan Pace not returning as general manager — with one possible fit already popping up. Beyond that, there has even been discussions about changes above the head coach and GM positions – as in, an entire organizational overhaul. At this point, pretty much anything is on the table. And that’s a good thing.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO