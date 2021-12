Gathering for a hearty meal is a rite of the holiday season. However, given supply chain issues, some favorite staples may have been in shorter supply this holiday season. Households are not the only ones struggling with supply shortages; school food services have also been scrambling to secure items. To address this shortage, the Wisconsin Farmers Union (WFU) and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) are connecting the dots and hosting a “Bridging the Gap: Connecting Farm to School” webinar at noon on December 14th.

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO