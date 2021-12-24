ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Global Digital Lending Platform Markets, 2021-2028 - Rising Adoption Of ML, Blockchain, And AI-based Digital Lending Platforms And Solutions

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Lending Platform Market, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital lending platform market size is expected to reach USD 26.08 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 24.0% from 2021 to 2028

Digitization is emerging as the most popular strategy pursued by financial institutions to improve core processing competencies, gain deeper business insights, and enhance consumer services. Digitization of lending services is particularly benefitting lenders and borrowers in the form of convenient loan application and disbursement processes.

Digitizing lending services is also allowing financial institutions to make better and informed loan management decisions. The strong emphasis put by financial institutions on digitalizing their services to achieve business efficiency and better outcomes is expected to drive the growth of the market.Favorable initiatives pursued by various governments to ensure the easy availability of credit for businesses are expected to drive the adoption of digital lending platforms over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2018, Lending Loop, a financial institution that provides a peer-to-peer online lending platform for small and medium enterprises, announced its partnership with Ontario government.

The Ontario government provided USD 3 million loans for small businesses through this partnership, which boosted the Lending Loop's loans by 10%. On the other hand, regulators in economies, such as the U.S., Singapore, the U.K., Hong Kong, and Australia, have created sandboxes to support innovations in the financial sector. All such measures pursued by governments and regulators are anticipated to bode well for the growth of the market over the forecast period.The emergence of innovative solutions based on the latest technologies, such as blockchain, Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), is helping financial institutions in securing customer data while adding transparency to the overall lending process.

As such, innovative digital lending solutions are particularly allowing banks, credit unions, and insurance companies, among others, to streamline their processes and improve the quality of their services. AI-enabled digital lending solutions can potentially reduce loan processing time and operational costs.

For instance, in October 2020, Roostify-a digital lending platform provider-announced its partnership with Google. Owing to this partnership, the former company can apply Google Cloud AI capabilities for helping its lenders to process mortgage applications more effectively and faster.The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. While several companies across the globe are facing challenges in obtaining credit in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic, digital lending platforms are allowing enterprises to gain access to credit easily and conveniently and expand their business.

For instance, in April 2020, India Lends announced the launch of Digital Lending 2.0 to provide consumers with efficient financial solutions in the wake of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital Lending Platform Market Report Highlights

  • The lending analytics segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The benefits provided by the lending analytics solution such as reduced operation risk, labor hours, operational cost, and others are driving the segment growth
  • The risk assessment segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The strong emphasis financial institutions are putting on ensuring proactive responses to various cyber threats and resuming normalcy in the event of a cyber attack is expected to drive the growth of the risk assessment segment
  • The cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Cloud deployment helps in reducing up-front costs, particularly for new entrants contemplating a foray into the lending business
  • The peer-to-peer lending segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing end-use segment over the forecast period. The adoption of digital lending platforms is expected to gain traction as the digitally savvy consumer base continues to expand
  • North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The region is home to a large number of technology providers and hence provides immense opportunities for the adoption of digital lending platforms

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.1 Digital Lending Platform Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2016 - 20282.2 Global Digital Lending Platform Market, 2016 - 2028 Chapter 3 Digital Lending Platform Market - Industry Outlook3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects3.3 Digital Lending Platform Market - Value Chain Analysis3.4 Digital Lending Platform Market Dynamics3.4.1 Market driver analysis3.4.1.1 Increasing adoption of digital channels to improve customer experience3.4.1.2 Rising adoption of machine learning, blockchain, and AI-based digital lending platforms and solutions3.4.2 Market challenge analysis3.4.2.1 Data privacy and security concerns3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping3.6 Digital Lending Platform Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.7 Digital Lending Platform Market - PESTEL Analysis Chapter 4 Digital Lending Platform Solution Outlook4.1 Digital Lending Platform Market Share By Solution, 20204.2 Business Process Management4.2.1 Digital business process management platform market, 2016 - 20284.3 Lending Analytics4.4 Loan Management4.5 Loan Origination4.6 Risk & Compliance Management Chapter 5 Digital Lending Platform Service Outlook5.1 Digital Lending Platform Market Share By Service, 20205.2 Design & Implementation5.2.1 Digital lending platform design & implementation market, 2016 - 20285.3 Training & Education5.4 Risk Assessment5.5 Consulting5.6 Support & Maintenance Chapter 6 Digital Lending Platform Deployment Outlook6.1 Digital Lending Platform Market Share By Deployment, 20206.2 Cloud6.2.1 Cloud digital lending platform market, 2016 - 20286.3 On-premise Chapter 7 Digital Lending Platform End Use Outlook7.1 Digital Lending Platform Market Share By End Use, 20207.2 Banks7.2.1 Digital lending platform market in banks, 2016 - 20287.3 Insurance Companies7.4 Credit Unions7.5 Savings & Loan Associations7.6 Peer-to-Peer Lending Chapter 8 Digital Lending Platform Regional Outlook8.1 Digital Lending Platform Market Share by Region, 2020 Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis9.1 Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants9.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis9.3 Company Market Positioning Analysis9.4 List of key emerging companies/ technology disruptors/innovators9.5 Company Geographical Presence Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

  • Ellie Mae, Inc.
  • FIS
  • Fiserv, Inc.
  • Newgen Software
  • Nucleus Software
  • Pegasystems Inc.
  • Roostify
  • Sigma Infosolutions
  • Tavant
  • Wizni, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eyv95i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-lending-platform-markets-2021-2028---rising-adoption-of-ml-blockchain-and-ai-based-digital-lending-platforms-and-solutions-301450691.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The biggest small business story of 2021? Blockchain

When you read about all the stories around small businesses in 2021 a few general themes quickly appear. Inflation. Supply chain. Labor shortages. Covid. All true. All relevant. All important. But all these stories are relatively short term. Inflation will, someday, be under control again. Shipping will catch up. Labor will come and go. Covid will always be around but we’ll just live with it.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Emerging Markets#Digital Technologies#Market Intelligence#Blockchain#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Lending Loop#The Lending Loop#Machine Learning#Artificial Intelligence
foodlogistics.com

Why ERP Innovations are Essential to Delivering on Time and in Full

Supply chains have been strained by the growing demand for online retail, delivery and direct-to-consumer brands, but the challenges have gone into overdrive amid a series of black swan events. The world has yet to recover from the supply issues introduced by the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and the chip shortage continues to impact a number of sought-after products. When container ships finally arrive at U.S. ports, many are forced to wait around until they can be unloaded.
RETAIL
investing.com

Finch Capital’s annual FinTech predictions for 2022

Today, Finch Capital issued their 2022 predictions (visit predictions report here) for European FinTech. The predictions summarizes and compiles industry data from various databases and research institutions. It also includes the Finch team’s own perspectives on the market, proprietary insights and data based on a decade of investment experience in European FinTech. We believe the following 11 trends will shape 2022.
MARKETS
investing.com

2022 Will See a Boom in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Media & Entertainment

In its new whitepaper, 70 Technology Trends That Will—and Will Not—Shape 2022, ABI Research analysts identify 35 trends that will shape the technology market and 35 others that, although attracting huge amounts of speculation and commentary, are less likely to move the needle over the next twelve months. “The fallout from COVID-19 prevention measures, the process of transitioning from pandemic to endemic disease, and global political tensions weigh heavily on the coming year’s fortunes. This whitepaper is a tool for our readers to help shape their understanding of the key critical trends that look set to materialize in 2022 as the world begins to emerge from the shadow of COVID-19. It also highlights those much-vaunted trends that are less likely to have meaningful impact in 2022,” says Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Google
TheStreet

Norway Prepaid Cards Market Report 2021: Market Will Increase From $2,901.6 Million In 2020 To Reach $4.21 Billion By 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Norway Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the Q2 2021 Global Prepaid Card Survey, prepaid card market in the Norway...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Ionic Liquids Market Report 2021: Profiles Of 29 Key Players Including Crop.Zone, CAGE Bio Inc., NantEnergy, NOHMs Technologies, Seren Technologies, Lixea, Solvay, Proionic GmbH And Chevron

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Ionic Liquids" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Ionic liquids (IL) are a class of solvents comprised of ions and short-lived ion pairs. Ionic liquids have melting points lower than 100 C and some are liquid at and below room temperature. Various ionic liquids with different properties can be created by combining different cations and anions.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

Global People Counting Systems Market Opportunities To 2026: Installation Of People Counting Systems In Workspaces And Integration Of 4D Technology Into Video-based People Counters

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global People Counting Systems Market by Type (Unidirectional, Bidirectional), Technology (Thermal Imaging, Video-based), Offering, End-user and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchandMarkets.com's offering. The global people counting systems market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Automobile Fuel Injection System Sourcing And Procurement Report | Top Spending Regions, Forecast, Analysis And Market Price Trends | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Procurement Automobile Fuel Injection System will grow at a CAGR of 4.40% by 2024. Prices will increase by 2%- 5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Procurement Automobile Fuel Injection System requirements.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Kontrol Technologies Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

Kontrol Technologies Corp. ( NEO:KNR) ( OTCQB:KNRLF) ( FSE:1K8) (" Kontrol" or the " Company") a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, today filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus (the " shelf prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. This filing, when made final, will enable Kontrol to offer, issue and sell up to $20 million of debt securities, common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, and units or a combination thereof from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on the market conditions at the time of the offering, and as set out in an accompanying prospectus supplement, during the 25 month period that the shelf prospectus, when made final, remains valid.
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

Move Over Ethereum: 5 Blockchains That Support NFTs

While NFTs have been around since the mid-2010s, their popularity skyrocketed after Beeple's Everydays NFT collage sold for a record-breaking $69.3 million dollars in February 2021. Since then, NFTs have entered mainstream consciousness and are sold on multiple marketplaces and supported by a variety of blockchains. Here are some of...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Markets, 2021-2028 - Increasing R&D In V2G Technology & Growing Deployment Of Charging Stations By Retail MNCs

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by Charging Type, Connection Type, Component, Mounting Type, Vehicle Type, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is expected to reach $103.6 billion...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Nobility The Esports Token Announces Listing With Crypto Exchange Bitrue!

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobility Token ($NBL) is now listed on Bitrue with full support of their tokenomics! For those that aren't familiar, Bitrue is one of the world's leading digital asset management platforms for many tokens including Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Ripple ($XRP) and well over a hundred more. Bitrue launched in 2018 and has solidified itself as one of the best diversified financial services platforms, as a result Bitrue is currently sitting in the top 20 digital currency exchanges in the world by daily volume and can also claim that it became the world's first hybrid exchange when it introduced the benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi) products to existing Centralized Finance (CeFi) products in the summer of 2020.
MARKETS
TheStreet

CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market Global Forecasts, 2021-2035, Featuring Abpro, Apmonia Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, ImmuneOncia Therapeutics And KAHR Medical

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market by Target Disease Indication, Type of Molecule Key Players and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Amber Group's UK Subsidiary, WhaleFin Technologies, Receives Approval As Appointed Representative For UK FCA-Authorised Firm Strata Global Limited

SINGAPORE, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Group, a leading global digital asset platform, has announced that its UK subsidiary, WhaleFin Technologies (UK) Limited, has secured the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approval to become the Appointed Representative (AR) of FCA-authorised Strata Global Limited. The FCA approval marks the beginning of a partnership between WhaleFin Technologies and Strata Global which will facilitate Amber Group's market entry into the UK.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Analysis Of The Worldwide Liquid Biopsy Market To 2028: Rising Preference For Minimally Invasive Form Of Cancer Diagnostics

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Biomarker (Exosomes, CTC), By Technology (NGS, PCR Microarrays), By Sample Type, By Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global liquid biopsy market size...
CANCER
TheStreet

United States Electric Mobility Markets Report 2021-2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Electric Mobility Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Electric Scooter, Electric Bicycle, Electric Skateboard, Electric Motorcycle, Electric Car, Electric Wheelchair), By Battery, By Voltage, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S....
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy