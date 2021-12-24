Revamped Virginia Farm Link is a ‘one-stop shop’ for farmland transition

HARRISBURG – One agribusiness association has decided not to host a food booth at the 2022 PA Farm Show next month. Penn Ag Industries Association said they have made the very hard decision to forego hosting their food booth. They say their decision has not been made without careful thought and consideration, and it has weighed heavily on the minds of the PennAg Board of Directors and staff for weeks, as to how they could host the booth productively and efficiently, while mitigating health risks. The conclusion was reached with the overarching concern for their members’ well-being, and ability to keep their businesses open and operational, without risking the health of their employees outweighing all other factors. They added “while it saddens us to not have a strong presence with our food booth, we are confident our decision is in the best interests of our members, our board, and our staff.”

