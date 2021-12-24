Isaiah Bowser reflects on senior season, weighs decision to return to UCF: ‘I love it here’

When Isaiah Bowser made the decision to transfer from Northwestern to UCF in March, he wasn’t expected to start, let alone lead the team in rushing.

At the time, the Knights had a loaded backfield. But after Bentavious Thompson’s dismissal and a season-ending knee injury for RJ Harvey during the preseason, it became clear Bowser would be in the mix alongside Johnny Richardson and Mark-Antony Richards.

Thursday night’s performance — 35 carries for 155 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns — against the Florida Gators in the Gasparilla Bowl shows just how much of an impact he could have for the Knights.

In the third quarter alone, the Knights ran for 121 yards and added 75 more in the fourth to bring their total to 288, just 2 yards short of a team season-high.

“Big Bowser started to lean on them with our offensive line,” Knights coach Gus Malzahn said. “It was a good combination. In that fourth quarter, we were able to impose our will and run the ball downhill [and] take time off the clock.”

The senior running back reflected on his brief time at UCF (9-4).

“It’s been great. I love it here,” Bowser said. “Coaches, teammates, and fans are amazing. The weather... I love everything about it. I’ve had a good time winning a lot of games.”

His career might not be over. Technically, Bowser could exercise the extra year of eligibility granted to players by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ll see,” he said. “We’ll see.”

He has plenty of reason to return to UCF. Even though he led the team with a career-high 9 touchdowns and 703 yards, Bowser still missed 5 games with knee and ankle injuries.

“My teammates, they really helped me get through all of the battles I had this season and I was really able to lean on them, the running back room especially,” Bowser said.

“The whole team was encouraging me to come back and be able to come out there [against Florida.]”

The performance vs. the Gators marked the first time Bowser carried the ball more than 30 times since the season-opener vs. Boise State. In that game, he topped 170 yards on the ground.

The 35 rushes tied the UCF record in a bowl game, set a new Gasparilla Bowl record and was a career-high.

“The offensive line was handling those guys, at the end especially,” Bowser said. “To be able to run behind those guys felt amazing.”

Bowser certainly spoke as if he was thinking strongly about returning.

“We’re going to do great things,” Bowser said. “We have an opportunity to win all of our games, honestly. We’ve just got to stick together, play as a team and I think the sky is the limit for UCF.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .