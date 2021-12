Another Christmas celebration ( as Santa) during this era known as Covid-19. For many years, my Christmas Day has been spent at Saint James Church on South Wabash Avenue. Before Covid, it was pretty much an all day affair as hundreds of people came through the doors, were treated with Christmas kindness, a wonderful dinner, courtesy of Polo Inn ( of Bridgeport), and lots of goodies for the adults and kids. As Santa, the kids ( and a few adults) posed for photos and of course, the kids picked out the toys and games they had hoped for, each taking home a bag of items that will make for memories.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO