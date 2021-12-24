ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron surge putting strain on schools to stay open, experts say

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- COVID-19 has been a major challenge for schools. From shutting down in March 2020, to reopening and trying to stay open, the task has been varied and in some cases monumental. This school year -- the third since the pandemic began -- has presented its own...

fox5ny.com

NY cuts COVID quarantine period for essential workers

NEW YORK - New York State will be cutting down its 10-day COVID-19 quarantine period for "critical workers," Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Christmas Eve. Essential workers who test positive for COVID-19, but are fully vaccinated, can now return to work in 5 days, as long as they’re asymptomatic, have no fever for 72 hours and wear a mask.
Boston

Even with omicron, a Harvard disease expert says schools ‘should never close’ due to COVID

"As pressures to close schools again grow, we should recognize that the patterns of school closures and reopenings last year were defined by racial inequality." After two school years disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a Harvard disease expert says remote learning “should be off the table,” even — or perhaps especially — as the omicron variant of COVID-19 drives up local infection rates.
CBS New York

N.Y. Nurses Association Blasts New CDC Isolation Guidance As ‘Inconsistent With Proven Science’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York broke another COVID record, with 44,000 new cases reported Friday. Looking at the numbers: Nearly 360,000 tests in one day, with 12.4% of the results coming up positive. Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with pediatric admissions up four-fold. #COVID Update: -359,191 Test Results Reported-44,431 Positives-12.37% Positive-4,744 Hospitalizations (+210)-69 new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/ca0jaornPw — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 24, 2021 The state has issued a warning to parents, saying children 5 and older should get vaccinated. With Christmas gatherings on the line, many New Yorkers were scrambling Friday to get tested. The city handed out thousands...
ktbb.com

Health care workers frustrated, exhausted amid latest COVID surge

(NEW YORK) -- With the presence of omicron rapidly increasing across the country, federal health officials are warning the surge in coronavirus cases expected in the weeks to come could significantly increase hospital demand. As more than 7,800 Americans are admitted into hospitals with the virus each day, from Michigan...
Fort Bend Star

Local health experts bracing for possible omicron surge

The new omicron variant of the coronavirus has arrived in Fort Bend County. Fort Bend County Health and Human Services this week confirmed three people had tested positive for the variant, becoming the first known cases in the county. While the announcement might have caused some consternation among county residents,...
ktbb.com

Omicron already dominant COVID-19 variant in US: CDC

(NEW YORK) -- Just three weeks after it was first discovered in the United States, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now estimates that the highly transmissible omicron variant is the dominant variant in the United States, representing 73% of new coronavirus cases, as of Dec. 18. The...
arcamax.com

Q&A: Should I change my holiday plans because of COVID-19 surge, omicron? What experts say

With Omicron rapidly spreading and its implications unclear, how should people approach the coming holiday season? Should plans be altered?. Some experts think it would be prudent to make some adjustments, although many health experts this year are also emphasizing the importance of seeing family and friends after many people spent the last winter holiday season following stay-at-home orders.
