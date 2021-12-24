Omicron surge putting strain on schools to stay open, experts say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York broke another COVID record, with 44,000 new cases reported Friday. Looking at the numbers: Nearly 360,000 tests in one day, with 12.4% of the results coming up positive. Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with pediatric admissions up four-fold. #COVID Update: -359,191 Test Results Reported-44,431 Positives-12.37% Positive-4,744 Hospitalizations (+210)-69 new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/ca0jaornPw — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 24, 2021 The state has issued a warning to parents, saying children 5 and older should get vaccinated. With Christmas gatherings on the line, many New Yorkers were scrambling Friday to get tested. The city handed out thousands...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO