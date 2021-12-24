ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday Night Football: ‘We’re not dead yet’ — late field goal gives A.J. Brown-inspired Titans crucial victory over 49ers

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Titans needed a hero and A.J. Brown answered the call. The wide receiver exploded in his first game back from injury to help fire the AFC South leaders to a vital 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. With one win in four and missing...

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Titans' win over 49ers on Thursday night

Playoff picture clearing up. Entering the game, San Francisco was looking to continue some nice momentum having won two in a row, and the Titans were desperately searching for some. Trends reversed. Tennessee shook loose from some dismal play of late to take stronger command of the AFC South, finding just enough offense in the second half to engineer a comeback victory at home that now has it on the brink of a division crown. The Titans will take the AFC South if the Colts lose at Arizona on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the 49ers suffered a real backslide. They failed to take greater advantage of some dominant play in the first quarter, and over the course of the game, they made far too many mistakes to hold on. Now at 8-7, San Francisco gets a 10-day regroup before facing the struggling Houston Texans, followed by a tough date with the Los Angeles Rams that could easily be a make-or-break game where the playoffs are concerned. Blowing a 10-0 lead and letting the Titans get away sucked a lot of air out of the Niners’ postseason sails.
