How the Soviet Union’s collapse explains the current Russia-Ukraine tension

Vladimir Putin’s normally predictable annual press conference briefly veered off the rails Thursday when the Russian president appeared to lose his cool after being questioned about Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine. When a reporter for Sky News asked whether Moscow could give security guarantees and promise not to invade...
Moscow [Russia], December 25 (ANI): On the eve of the 30th anniversary of USSR disintegration, former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Friday stressed the importance of continued dialogue amid tensions between Russia and the US. Russia's Interfax news agency carried a written interview with the 90-year-old Gorbachev, one day before...
After the Kremlin’s ultimatums to NATO appeared to fall flat earlier this week, Moscow ratcheted up the crazy on Tuesday with new claims of U.S. mercenaries supposedly preparing a “chemical weapons” attack and a threat of unspecified “military-technical” action. “Tanks with unidentified chemical components have...
Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
MOSCOW—It’s easy to see why President Vladimir Putin might have thought ratcheting up tensions on Ukraine’s border and blaming it all on NATO and the U.S. would rally his faltering support back home, but this time something different is happening. Most Russians aren’t buying it. Domestic...
RUSSIA has reportedly approved plans for “urgent mass graves” amid fears that World War Three could break out after an invasion of Ukraine. The move comes amid deepening concerns that Vladimir Putin is plotting an invasion of his neighbour in 2022 with more than 175,000 Russian troops said to have been detected on the border.
Thirty years ago this month, the Soviet Union collapsed, and Ukraine broke away from Moscow’s control. Russian President Vladimir Putin has never gotten over it. That, more than anything, underlies the current crisis in which Putin has moved nearly 100,000 troops to Ukraine’s frontier, raising fears of an invasion.
The former US ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, is raising alarm about Putin's rhetoric toward Ukraine. If Putin is "trying to scare us by acting crazy," then he's "succeeding [with] me," McFaul said. Putin is blaming the West for tensions over Ukraine, despite the fact Russia has been the primary...
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., said Americans should be more focused on pressing issues in the United States like the southern border crisis before worrying about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. "Instead of being the police force of the world, some people who want to say, 'Oh my goodness,...
The Biden administration warned Moscow on Thursday that Russia risks drawing U.S. and allied troops and arms closer to its borders if President Vladimir Putin goes ahead with an invasion of neighboring Ukraine. A senior administration official who briefed reporters on the unfolding crisis in Eastern Europe called the buildup...
Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration on Thursday reiterated its warnings to Russia over a potential invasion of Ukraine, with one senior administration official telling reporters that the US is "ready to act if and when we need to." "We have been clear that there will be significant consequences"...
VLADIMIR Putin may exploit Christmas and take military action while the West is "distracted" as the crisis over Ukraine continues to escalate, an expert fears. Tensions in Eastern Europe appear to show little sign of cooling as Putin threatened a “military-technical” response if the West does not stop being “aggressive”.
A Russian state television host threatened on Sunday that the U.S. could be “reduced to radioactive ash” if it does not meet the demands laid out by Russia for deescalating tensions around Ukraine. Russia demanded that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should roll back military deployments in...
MOSCOW, Russia: Highlighting its close defense ties with Belarus amid tensions with the West, Russia sent two Tu-22M3 strategic strike bombers to patrol the skies over Belarus on December 18. The Russian Defense Ministry said the two nuclear-capable long-range bombers practiced "performing joint tasks with the Belarusian air force and...
A new global conflict is already breaking out in cyberspace, a top Russian defense official has claimed, adding that Moscow hopes to work with the US to reduce the risks stemming from back-and-forth digital skirmishing. Andrey Krutskikh, a Foreign Ministry official charged with overseeing the country's international cooperation on information...
