How the Soviet Union’s collapse explains the current Russia-Ukraine tension

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo understand the friction between Russia and Ukraine, it’s...

The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
Daily Beast

Russians Have Suddenly Stopped Buying Putin’s Anti-American Propaganda

MOSCOW—It’s easy to see why President Vladimir Putin might have thought ratcheting up tensions on Ukraine’s border and blaming it all on NATO and the U.S. would rally his faltering support back home, but this time something different is happening. Most Russians aren’t buying it. Domestic...
Iola Register

Putin fears NATO. Here’s why

Thirty years ago this month, the Soviet Union collapsed, and Ukraine broke away from Moscow’s control. Russian President Vladimir Putin has never gotten over it. That, more than anything, underlies the current crisis in which Putin has moved nearly 100,000 troops to Ukraine’s frontier, raising fears of an invasion.
Washington Times

U.S. vows to move more forces closer to Russia if Moscow invades Ukraine

The Biden administration warned Moscow on Thursday that Russia risks drawing U.S. and allied troops and arms closer to its borders if President Vladimir Putin goes ahead with an invasion of neighboring Ukraine. A senior administration official who briefed reporters on the unfolding crisis in Eastern Europe called the buildup...
CNN

White House reiterates that US is ready to act if Russia invades Ukraine

Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration on Thursday reiterated its warnings to Russia over a potential invasion of Ukraine, with one senior administration official telling reporters that the US is "ready to act if and when we need to." "We have been clear that there will be significant consequences"...
albuquerquenews.net

Russian nuclear bombers fly over Belarus in message to West

MOSCOW, Russia: Highlighting its close defense ties with Belarus amid tensions with the West, Russia sent two Tu-22M3 strategic strike bombers to patrol the skies over Belarus on December 18. The Russian Defense Ministry said the two nuclear-capable long-range bombers practiced "performing joint tasks with the Belarusian air force and...
dallassun.com

Russia reveals where World War III has already begun

A new global conflict is already breaking out in cyberspace, a top Russian defense official has claimed, adding that Moscow hopes to work with the US to reduce the risks stemming from back-and-forth digital skirmishing. Andrey Krutskikh, a Foreign Ministry official charged with overseeing the country's international cooperation on information...
