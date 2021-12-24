Roundup: It's Christmas Eve; 'Atlanta' Season Three; RIP Joan Didion

Merry Christmas Eve to all.... 'Atlanta' given Season 3 premier date... New York governor officially criminalizes fake COVID-19 vaccine cards... Florida pulls pro-vaccination ads off television... North Carolina police chief placed on unpaid leave for telling officers where to get fake vaccine cards... More details emerge surrounding Vincent Jackson's death... Oklahoma sixth-grader Dayvon Johnson saves choking classmate and elderly woman in same day... NBA approves more ads for shooting shirts starting next year... Joan Didion dies at 87... Ian Book to start for Saints this weekend after COVID outbreak hits QB room... Tom Brady creates new shade of blue, what can't this man do... Kim Potter found guilty in shooting of Daunte Wright...

Merry almost Christmas, everybody!