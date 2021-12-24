ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: It's Christmas Eve; 'Atlanta' Season Three; RIP Joan Didion

By Liam McKeone
 2 days ago

Merry Christmas Eve to all.... 'Atlanta' given Season 3 premier date... New York governor officially criminalizes fake COVID-19 vaccine cards... Florida pulls pro-vaccination ads off television... North Carolina police chief placed on unpaid leave for telling officers where to get fake vaccine cards... More details emerge surrounding Vincent Jackson's death... Oklahoma sixth-grader Dayvon Johnson saves choking classmate and elderly woman in same day... NBA approves more ads for shooting shirts starting next year... Joan Didion dies at 87... Ian Book to start for Saints this weekend after COVID outbreak hits QB room... Tom Brady creates new shade of blue, what can't this man do... Kim Potter found guilty in shooting of Daunte Wright...

The Evolution of the Foul [New York Times]

Inside the NBA's race to outlast COVID-19's omicron surge [ESPN+]

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Is the Anti-sequel Sequel [The Ringer]

Norman Chad: The Unlikely Face of the World Series of Poker [The Big Lead]

Christmas Number One: Behind the Battle To Have the UK's Top Song On Christmas Day [Mental Floss]

I mean at this point he's not a bad option.

Cautiously optimistic!

Merry almost Christmas, everybody!

Comments / 0

 

Roundup: Chris Wallace Leaves Fox News; Billie Eilish Stars on SNL; Max Verstappen Wins Formula 1 Title

Search for tornado survivors continues ... Chris Wallace is leaving Fox News after 18 years ... U.K. reimposes COVID rules to fight omicron ... Stock futures are up heading into Monday ... LA's next mayor faces a number of crises ... COVID-19 cases rising in many states ... D.C. announces four cases of omicron variant ... "West Side Story" only made $10.5 million at the box office ... Billie Eilish nailed her "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut ... Max Verstappen won the F1 title in controversial fashion ... Tom Brady and the Bucs beat the Bills in OT ... The Broncos paid tribute to Demaryius Thomas ... Urban Meyer denied a confrontation with Marvin Jones ... Updated AFC playoff picture ... Luka Doncic will miss multiple games with an ankle injury ... Quinn Ewers committed to Texas ...
Roundup: Ted Lasso Christmas Special; Texas A&M Top Recruiting Class; Lady Gaga's Psychiatric Nurse

Build Back Better on the back burner because ? ... child tax credits appear to be gone after this month ... Lady Gaga had a psychiatric nurse on set during the House of Gucci shoot ... JK Rowling's name taken out of the new Fantastic Beasts trailer because of transphobia acussations ... the public is "shell-shocked" as the pandemic ramps up again ... author and activist bell hooks died ... there's a cream cheese shortage ... one republican joined Joe Biden in Kentucky ... holiday travel tips ... Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez stuff ... Matthew McConaughey on why he's not running for Texas Governor ...
LeBron James Cannot Show Up to a Game Smoking a Cigar and Then Lose

One of the more enjoyable and inconsequential trends in NBA culture that has gotten more popular over the last decade is the close examination of the players' pregame outfits. It is entirely harmless and provides great content everyday. LeBron James was at the center of attention last night because he...
The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
Vogue Magazine

Joan Didion Has Died at 87

“It is easy to see the beginnings of things,” Joan Didion once wrote, “and harder to see the ends.” That author, journalist, style icon, and north star for a certain type of literary young person died today after a prolonged illness. She was 87 years old. Didion...
InsideHook

Joan Didion, Voice of a Generation and Beyond, Dies at 87 of Parkinson’s Disease

When Joan Didion was a teenager, she was so taken with the writing of Ernest Hemingway that she typed out chapters from his novels. As he was a voice of a generation, so Didion became one for the 1960s, ‘70s and beyond, in a long writing career that saw both massive critical success and creative influence, especially through her style that came to be categorized as New Journalism.
whio.com

Photos: Joan Didion through the years

Photos: Joan Didion through the years NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Joan Didion attends The American Theatre Wing's 2012 Annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
AFP

Joan Didion, a US literary icon, dead at 87

Joan Didion, a US literary icon credited with ushering in New Journalism with her essays on Los Angeles life in the tumultuous 1960s, died on Thursday. She was 87. Known for her piercing insights and understated glamor, Didion died at her home in Manhattan of Parkinson's disease, the New York Times said, citing her publisher. Didion's early work included her seminal 1968 essay collection "Slouching Towards Bethlehem" -- which delighted critics and made her a bona fide star -- as well as "The White Album," another essay collection focusing on LA, and "Play It as It Lays," a novel about Hollywood lives. Decades after her heyday as a Hollywood socialite, screenwriter, essayist and novelist, Didion found herself again in the spotlight for her searingly honest writing on bereavement following a harrowing double tragedy.
NBC News

Joan Didion, acclaimed author and essayist, dies at 87

Joan Didion, the acclaimed writer and essayist who chronicled 1960s counterculture in California and won the National Book Award for her classic memoir about grieving her husband's death, died at the age of 87 Thursday. Didion, who won the 2005 National Book Award for nonfiction for "The Year of Magical...
Deadline

Joan Didion & Husband John Gregory Dunne Lived In Both Hollywood And New York Worlds

Joan Didion, who died today at age 87, and her husband, John Gregory Dunne, sustained a uniquely frosty but profitable relationship with Hollywood over the years. As novelists and screenwriters, they earned top-dollar for their screenplays, and often accepted rewrites, yet also critiqued the foibles of the studio system. While socially tight with the Hollywood circuit and active purveyors of studio gossip, they also maintained important literary careers, were courted by publishers and regularly contributed to the New York Review of Books and other publications. “They maintained a split personality as Hollywood people but also as New York insiders,” explained one of...
Deadline

Joan Didion Dies: Prolific Author, ‘A Star Is Born’ Screenwriter And Journalist Was 87

Joan Didion, the author of five novels including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking who also excelled in essays and has screenwriting credits including the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Her publisher at Knopf confirmed the news to The New York Times. Didion’s career blossomed in the midst of and reflected sea changes in America, with books published in the 1960s and ’70s including Run River, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, Play It as It Lays, A Book of Common Prayer and The White Album, an anthology of her magazine...
power106.com

FX Releases ‘Atlanta’ Season Three Premiere Date

FX has announced the official season three premiere date of Donald Glover’s series, Atlanta. The show is set to return with not one, but two episodes March 24, 2022 on FX. Fans will also be able to stream the Emmy-winning show on Hulu the following day. The series includes...
Vox

Remembering Joan Didion’s reserved, masterful style

Joan Didion, the writer whose reporting on the California of the 1960s was a landmark of New Journalism, died on Thursday in her Manhattan home at 87 years old. With this death, America is losing one of its greatest prose stylists in living memory. Didion wrote prose as clean and...
Showbiz411

RIP Legendary Writer Joan Didion, 87, Author of Screenplays, Keenest Observer of the Scene

The great writer, journalist, novelist, observer of the scene, definer of the gestalt, Joan Didion has died at the age of 87. The cause given is Parkinson’s Disease but Joan had been frail for some time. The unimaginable losses of her husband, the writer John Gregory Dunne, and their adult daughter, Quintana Roo, resulted in her famed book, “The Year of Magical Thinking.” Even in her grief, Didion added an expression to the language.
Times Daily

List of late author Joan Didion's published books

NEW YORK (AP) — Below is a list of published books, in reverse chronological order, by late author Joan Didion. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
KESQ

Joan Didion, famed American essayist and novelist, has died

Acclaimed American writer Joan Didion, an essayist and novelist who rose to prominence in the 1960s, has died at age 87, her publisher confirmed to CNN on Thursday. “We are deeply saddened to report that Joan Didion died earlier this morning at her home in New York due to complications from Parkinson’s disease,” said Paul Bogaards, a publicity executive at A. A. Knopf, in a statement.
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

